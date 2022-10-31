Class 1A

1. Veribest 35-2

2. Fayetteville 37-5

3. Blum 26-12

4. Chester 31-10

5. Klondike 30-12

6. Dodd City 26-10

7. Rochelle 24-6

8. Round Top Carmine 20-13

9. Richards 28-8

10. Benjamin 29-6

Class 2A

1. Jewett Leon 40-5

2. Wink 36-5

3. Iola 38-4

4. Windthorst 33-8

5. Thrall 28-13

6. Cumby 27-4

7. Amarillo Highland Park 32-7

8. Beckville 31-11

9. Harper 25-6

10.Three Rivers 28-8

Class 3A

1. Bushland 34-4

2. Gunter 36-6

3. Columbus 39-3

4. Fairfield 36-3

5. Peaster 34-4

6. Tatum 38-6

7. Holliday 39-3

8. Hardin 31-5

9. White Oak 37-8

10. Compass Academy 27-3

Class 4A

1. Bellville 33-9

2. LaVernia 35-9

3. San Antonio Davenport 34-5

4. Pleasanton 40-2

5. Canton 30-7

6. Canyon Randall 33-8

7. Farmersville 40-3

8. Celina 33-3

9. Godley 30-7

10. Burnet 25-11

Class 5A

1. Frisco Wakeland 29-4

2. Forney 39-3

3. Colleyville Heritage 36-7

4. Smithson Valley 35-7

5. Leander Rouse 35-10

6. New Braunfels Canyon 39-7

7. Justin Northwest 37-9

8. Barbers Hill 38-6

9. Lucas Lovejoy 24-14

10. Midlothian 37-4

Class 6A

1. Dallas Highland Park 40-2

2. Houston Cypress Ranch 42-2

3. Katy Tompkins 36-3

4. San Antonio O’Connor 40-4

5. Fort Bend Ridge Point 37-6

6. Grand Oaks 36-9

7. Laredo United 35-4

8. Austin Lake Travis 35-11

9. Prosper 35-7

10. Dripping Springs 36-13

