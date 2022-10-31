Class 1A
1. Veribest 35-2
2. Fayetteville 37-5
3. Blum 26-12
4. Chester 31-10
5. Klondike 30-12
6. Dodd City 26-10
7. Rochelle 24-6
8. Round Top Carmine 20-13
9. Richards 28-8
10. Benjamin 29-6
Class 2A
1. Jewett Leon 40-5
2. Wink 36-5
3. Iola 38-4
4. Windthorst 33-8
5. Thrall 28-13
6. Cumby 27-4
7. Amarillo Highland Park 32-7
8. Beckville 31-11
9. Harper 25-6
10.Three Rivers 28-8
Class 3A
1. Bushland 34-4
2. Gunter 36-6
3. Columbus 39-3
4. Fairfield 36-3
5. Peaster 34-4
6. Tatum 38-6
7. Holliday 39-3
8. Hardin 31-5
9. White Oak 37-8
10. Compass Academy 27-3
Class 4A
1. Bellville 33-9
2. LaVernia 35-9
3. San Antonio Davenport 34-5
4. Pleasanton 40-2
5. Canton 30-7
6. Canyon Randall 33-8
7. Farmersville 40-3
8. Celina 33-3
9. Godley 30-7
10. Burnet 25-11
Class 5A
1. Frisco Wakeland 29-4
2. Forney 39-3
3. Colleyville Heritage 36-7
4. Smithson Valley 35-7
5. Leander Rouse 35-10
6. New Braunfels Canyon 39-7
7. Justin Northwest 37-9
8. Barbers Hill 38-6
9. Lucas Lovejoy 24-14
10. Midlothian 37-4
Class 6A
1. Dallas Highland Park 40-2
2. Houston Cypress Ranch 42-2
3. Katy Tompkins 36-3
4. San Antonio O’Connor 40-4
5. Fort Bend Ridge Point 37-6
6. Grand Oaks 36-9
7. Laredo United 35-4
8. Austin Lake Travis 35-11
9. Prosper 35-7
10. Dripping Springs 36-13