When looking back at this school year which is coming to a close, it’s hard not to do so fondly, especially considering the year we had last year.
These last few weeks have been extremely busy – but in a good way. I’ve been had games to cover Wednesday through Saturday and even though sometimes I’d appreciate a break to catch my breath, I have a greater appreciation for having games to cover in the first place and would much rather be busy every night with covering playoff games than not having sports at all like last year.
Several athletes have told me last year taught them not to take a moment for granted because it could be taken away at any moment. I’ve learned the same lesson. Prior to everything being shut down in 2020, I never imagined living in a world without sports. The thought of not being able to sports is one I would have quickly dismissed but now that it’s back, I have an opportunity to not only enjoy sports again but to tell sports stories that go beyond Xs and Os.
As we approached the fall, we were worried there wasn’t going to be a football season, and seeing as football is king in Texas, that was a scary thought.
Although the season wasn’t without its ups and downs and even weird moments, we made it over the obstacles and had as successful of a season as one could expect in such crazy and trying times.
It’s impossible to recall all the great sports moments throughout the school year and I know I’d forget many of them if I tried to list them but each and every team from all of our schools had great storylines and unforgettable moments that go beyond just a game.
I may be wrong but things are finally starting feel like we’re on the home stretch of a lot of this chaos. A large part of that is because of the role that sports played. Things weren’t normal during the pandemic. We weren’t used to be quarantined at home by ourselves without the joy of sports. Once we got sports back, things didn’t magically return to normal but they at least provided a small sense of normalcy and comfort.
As I’ve said countless times, sports are full of life lessons, lessons I’ve learned over and over as well as lessons I learned for the first time this year. I saw athletes fight to get back, some from serious injuries. I saw teams unite and as underdogs, make deep playoff runs, proving doubters wrong and reassuring it’s never until it’s over and they fought and played in honor of those who were unable to last year.
To the athletes and coaches I’ve covered this season, thanks for making it a great year in sports and for allowing me to help tell your stories. You’ve certainly made it a better year than last year.