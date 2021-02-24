Marshall’s Lyrik Rawls and Buck Buchanan were honored on Thursday with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Football Team.
Rawls, a senior defensive back who has signed with Oklahoma State, was a first team selection, and Buchanan, a junior, earned honorable mention status.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Rawls recorded 57 tackles, three interceptions, five passes broken up, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown for the Mavericks in 2020.
Buchanan averaged 38 yards per punt on 41 attempts.
Aledo teammates DeMarco Roberts (offense) and Bryan “BJ” Allen (defense) were named Players of the Year in Class 5A.
Roberts rushed for 2,266 yards and 39 touchdowns, and Allen recorded 67 tackles to help Aledo win the Division II state title.
Denton Ryan’s Dave Henigan and Liberty Hill’s Kent Walker shared Coach of the Year honors.
Other East Texas players honored on the 5A team were:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Fullback: Markevion Haynes, Longview
DEFENSE
Line: Clayton Smith, Texas High and Tre Emory, Mount Pleasant
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Guard: Tavion Sterling, Longview; Running back: Kaden Meredith, Longview
DEFENSE
Linebacker: Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Longview; Secondary: Travion Ates, Tyler
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Tackle: Christian Webb, Pine Tree; Garrett Fieden, Whitehouse; Receiver: Rian Cellers, Texas High; Quarterback: D.J. Freeman, Pine Tree
DEFENSE
Line: Jahkamian Carr, Longview; Trevor Tamplin, Longview; Marshall Johnson, Whitehouse; Wilburn Smallwood, Lufkin; Linebacker: Braiden Mathews, Whitehouse; Secondary: Courtney Stitmon, Pine Tree; Dillion Williams, Nacogdoches