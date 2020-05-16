Anyone with the nickname “The Manster” (half man, half monster) is someone you want on your side. If you’re up against him, you might have nightmares for the rest of your life.
In my opinion it sounds even scarier to say something like, “The Manster is leading the charge for the Doomsday Defense.”
With that being said, Randy White lands as the No. 6 on my list of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time.
White left a major impression in college at the University of Maryland. He won multiple awards his senior year and that set him up to be the second overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1975 NFL Draft.
White’s first two years in the NFL weren’t exactly easy as he switched from defensive tackle to linebacker.
In 1977 Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry decided to move White back to the position he knew best and “The Manster” was unleashed.
He spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Cowboys, helping them win the Super Bowl over the Denver Broncos, 27-10, as he earned Co-MVP honors with Harvey Martin.
A nine-time Pro Bowler, White was name to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
White played in six NFC Championship games and three Super Bowls. In those three Super Bowls, he recorded four sacks.
What stands out the most to many people about White is that in his 14-year career, he played in 209 regular-season games and only missed one game.
In 1994, White was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor along with teammate Tony Dorsett. That same year, he was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
White finished his career with 1,104 tackles, 52 sacks and one interception.
White isn’t just one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time, but one of the greatest to ever play the game.
When it comes to the list of greatest to ever suit up for America’s Team, White is No. 6 in my books, joining future Hall of Famers Jason Witten at No. 10, followed by Hall of Famers Mel Renfro, Michael Irvin and Tony Dorsett.