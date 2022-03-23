Last Sunday was the official first day of Spring.
Also known as the vernal equinox, this date moves a day or two in either direction each year. This day has equal amounts of daylight and dark.
The daylight hours have been getting longer since the winter solstice which is the shortest period of daylight of the year. From the vernal equinox, the days continue to lengthen for another three month period.
At this point is the first day of summer or the summer solstice. Fast forward three more months to the Autumnal equinox when daylight and dark hours are once again equal. Days will continually shorten until the winter solstice which is the shortest day of the year and the journey around the sun begins again. All of this information may not help you catch more fish but the knowledge will help.
The daylight periods are what bass need to incubate their eggs. Many bass have already spawned in East Texas due to warming trends and optimal water temperatures.
Similar to last year’s Snowpocalypse that slammed our area during peak pre-spawn but not as dramatic, two different cold fronts blasted through East Texas in late February and early March. It dropped water temps and may have caused some bedding bass to abandon their post. Nature will always find a route and these same fish will return to complete their spawning duties.
The storms from earlier this week dumped rain in flood type amounts. Which is another hit taken by the potential spawners. The bass that moved up to shallow water may find 2 to 4 more feet of deeper water. Area lake levels should be rising as we speak.
This actually could be an advantage to the spawning fish. If the lakes rise enough to flood brush and shallow vegetation, the bass can spawn and the newly flooded cover will provide much needed protection from predators. One scenario however could damage the success of this year’s spawn.
The lake rises, bass spawn and then the lake level falls. Leaving the bass no alternative to stay and rear their young.
Whatever comes our way, the bass will have a spawn in some form or another. The recruitment or survival may be high or low, we will just have to wait and see. We still have a week left in March and typically Late March and April will see another wave of spawners with activity spiking around the New and Full moon dates.
Three days before and after these dates will be the best times to look for bedding bass. After saying all this with dates and facts included, the best time to go fishing is any chance you get. Waiting for the perfect time will cause you to miss a lot of opportunities.
The weather forecast this weekend is perfect for hunting spawning bass so make sure to take advantage of it. It is spring in East Texas, tornadoes, snow, or 88 degree days can all be experienced in one weekend.