If you’re just a casual NBA fan, it might seem like the NBA Playoffs as they stand now are missing something. My guess is unless your team is still alive or you’re just a diehard NBA fan, you’re not watching anymore, in which case, you are missing out.
I think the casual fan is done watching because there’s nothing to truly root for at this point. For example, there’s no middle ground with most fans when it comes to watching LeBron James. You’re either tuning in to watch him win and gain leverage as the greatest of all time or to watch him lose and further proving he doesn’t belong in the discussion.
Now though, the hero or the villain, however you view James, is at out after a 4-2 series loss to the Phoenix Suns meant an early exit for the Lakers.
We’ve also been so accustomed to watching Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors make a deep run into the playoffs, if not in Finals but the Warriors weren’t even characters in the story of the 2021 postseason, so not having them also removes some familiarity for the casual fan. If you’re a casual fan whose team has been eliminated from the playoffs like my Dallas Mavericks were in the first round, there might not be anything in the NBA Playoffs keeping your attention and you might have actually considering giving in and binge watching one of the many overhyped shows on Netflix.
I haven’t gotten to that point yet. I’ve definitely cared less about the NBA Playoffs after the first round and when I watch games, I likely have it on as background noise more than anything as I do something else but I haven’t stopped caring altogether. I want to appreciate what we actually have before it’s gone.
The Suns swept the Nuggets in the second round but that’s the only sweep of the first round and only the second sweep of the whole playoffs so far. There are some great storylines surrounding the Jazz and Clippers, including the matchup between Donavan Mitchell and Paul George. Also, how ironic would it be if the Clippers were the LA team to make it to the Finals?
It’s been a long time the East has been this good. Just two or three seasons ago, if you were to say the 76ers would be the No.1 seed in the conference, the assumption would likely be that the East is just that bad but the squad, led by Joel Embiid is a fun one to watch. Philly is up against Trae Young, someone who has had quite the postseason, being spit on and having F-bombs thrown at him. Admittedly, the way he was treated by the Knicks fans kind of makes me want to root for him. The Nets vs. Bucks matchup is extremely fascinating. Can Durant win a Finals out of the shadows of his former Warrior teammates? Did the hire of Steve Nash as head coach make more sense than we thought? Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be able to win his first ring? That’s just barely scratching the surface, at best. If you just tune in, you’ll see there are a lot of entertaining factors and great storylines left to unfold.