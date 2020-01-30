Prior to tipoff, the Marshall Mavericks like to pump themselves up for the upcoming game.
“My teammates and I, when we dunk it in pre-games, it gets us all hyped and stuff,” Marshall junior James Thomas said before recalling his first time to ever dunk a basketball. “My first dunk was freshman year against Sulphur Springs. I’ve been dunking ever since. It feels real good.”
Thomas said he has come a long way as a player since last year.
“I feel like I’ve improved very much,” he explained. “Last year I couldn’t hit a lick off the board or free throws but I feel like I’m doing way better this year and I’m a key asset of the team this year.”
The junior said he has taken coaching advice to heart.
“I’ve just taken coach (Bobby) Carson’s coaching,” Thomas offered. “He said I need to work on this, so I got in the gym, shot free throws and took in everything he wanted me to do.”
Lessons Thomas has learned from Carson often go beyond the Xs and Os of the game.
“Play for one another, be there each other,” Thomas said. “Sometimes it’s not about basketball.”
“He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever been around, a great kid, tremendous attitude,” Carson said of Thomas. “He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s an outstanding football player, an outstanding basketball player. He’s outstanding in track. He’s a good student and probably more than anything else, he’s a good person.”
Thomas also believes his whole team has improved from a year ago, and it’s hard to argue against that considering the Mavericks own an overall record of 22-8 and 7-1 record against district opponents.
“We’re playing much more as a team and the coaches prepare us for every ballgame so we’re prepared for what looks they’re going to give us and everything,” Thomas added. “That’s the reason why we’re doing well in district.”
The Mavericks will resume district play tonight when they go up against the Whitehouse Wildcats, a team Marshall defeated on the road 53-46 in the first half of district play.
“I feel like it’s nothing we have to change,” Thomas said when asked what the key is to coming away with a win tonight. “I feel like we need to make our more free throws and just executed on offense and defense, and we’ll be alright.”
Thomas said he always looks forward to playing in front of a home crowd.
“It gives me a lot (of motivation),” he said. “It gets us fired up when our fans come out and support us. It fires us up to play better.”
Overall, Thomas expects the rest of the year to be a good one for him and his Mavericks.
“My expectation is to finish out the rest of district strong in the second round to prepare us for the playoffs,” he said.
Tonight’s Marshall boys basketball game is slated to tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m.