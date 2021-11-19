Waskom senior Zay Thomas might not be the most vocal player for the Wildcats but he lets his game do the talking for him.
“He has 15 carries for 230 yards and six touchdowns,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “He averages 15 yards per carry and I guess he would average a touchdown every two carries. He has had an unbelievable year defensively. He’s got 40 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one caused fumble, four interceptions, one blocked kick, three punt returns for touchdowns.”
The Wildcats are coming off a 62-7 bi-district win over the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs, a game in which Thomas had eight tackles, a tackle for a loss and two passes knocked down. Offensively, he had one carry and went the distance for a 23-yard score.
“He’s had a really good year,” Keeling said. “We probably don’t get him the ball enough.
“He’s a very quiet leader,” Keeling added of Thomas. “He’s kind of a funny kid when you talk to him and get to know him. He has a great personality but if you don’t know him or haven’t been around him before, he’s really quiet.”
While putting up impressive individual numbers, Thomas has helped Waskom put up impressive team numbers, including an overall record of 10-1 and sweeping its way through District 11-3A Division II play with a record of 6-0.
“To keep winning,” he said when asked what his expectations are this season, adding the key to doing that is, ‘Going hard in practice.”
The Wildcats will have a chance to extend their record to 11-1 and punch their ticket to the regional round when they go head-to-head with the Troup Tigers in an area-round matchup.
“Troup — I know they throw the ball a lot,” Thomas said of the Tigers. “The key (to getting a win) is stopping the pass game.”
“It’s going to be a really good game, I think,” Keeling said. “Troup is a good football team. They’ve gotten better as the seasons went on. That’s where you want to be as a football team. We’ve played Troup, been in the same district as them before. They have the same coaches. They’re coached really well. They’re going to be in the right spot and I really believe what will be the difference is the offensive and the defensive lines. We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage, get a couple turnovers or something to that nature. We’ve got to execute on offense and keep them off the field.”
When his high school football career is all said and done, Thomas hopes to continue playing at the next level.
“I plan on going to college to play football,” he said.
Thomas isn’t sure where that might be but while there, he plans to major in architecture.
“I just like doing math and stuff like that,” Thomas explained.
In the meantime, Thomas hopes to extend his high school football career by at least five more games and the first of which is tonight when he and his Wildcats take on the Tigers at 7 p.m. at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium in Longview.