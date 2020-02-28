On Sunday, Jan. 26, like many others, Jefferson’s Kylan Thomas was shocked, stunned and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Kobe Bryant – his favorite basketball player.
“I was watching a college basketball game and my brother came into the room and told me,” Thomas recalls. “I didn’t believe it at all and then it started popping up all over the news and social media. I brought me down. It hurt me but it also gave me another sense of motivation just to play hard.”
It motivated him to start his own tradition in memory of the future Hall of Famer.
“Since he passed, I wear his jersey every game day,” Thomas explained. “I even wrote his number on my shoes, his and his daughter’s.”
Bryant set a standard, one which Thomas tries to follow.
“Killer instinct,” Thomas said of Bryant. “He feared nobody. He was always working.”
Thomas, a senior for the Bulldogs basketball team, hopes to leave his teammates with similar memories after he graduates.
“As somebody who loves the game, somebody they can talk to, somebody who was a teacher and also a friend when needed,” he said when asked how he hopes his teammates remember him.
Thomas currently has 261 points on the season, 124 rebounds, 62 assists and 53 steals. His head coach, Treston Dowell, said Thomas brings something to the table that numbers can’t measure – leadership.
“He’s a four-year-varsity player for us, three-year starter,” Dowell said. “He knows the system. He keeps the other guys in line. He’s our captain. Kylan kind of takes away from his own game a lot of times to help the other guys along. He kind of picks and chooses spots. He knows when to take over and he knows when he needs to get the other guys involved. He’s like another coach on the floor. Having someone like him, it’s rare. It’s good to have him.”
“We’re a young team this year and we’ve started a couple young players just to make sure everybody stays level headed and knows their role, and just get everybody involved and picking and choosing when to score, when not to score, and what type of leader I need to be, depending on the situation,” Thomas added.
“That’s huge man,” Dowell continued. “A lot of good teams don’t have that. They don’t have somebody they can look to, to say, ‘Hey man, you need to be right there.’”
So far, Thomas has helped lead the Bulldogs to a district championship where they went 14-1 and currently hold an overall record of 29-6 as they prepare for tonight’s area round playoff matchup against the Mount Vernon Tigers.
“They play a slower style of basketball and I feel like if we can get our defense going and get them to play faster than they normally play, that we can create turnovers and get a lot of fast-break points,” Thomas said.
“I think the same thing, playing really solid defense and getting out and running,” Dowell said.
“I think our defense, guys playing fast, playing man-to-man defense,” the coach added when asked what has made the team successful this year. “It’s been really good for us.
“The guys have been working hard every day.
“We try to make it competitive in practice. We team them up and keep score, loser runs. So we get something out of it instead of running the motions. I think that’s helped them in the games.
“I think it’s the best year we’ve had playing man-to-man.”
Thomas isn’t ready for the year to end and knows the only way to keep it going is to keep winning.
“It gives me all the motivation in the world to make it as far as possible and reach the goal of making it to state,” Thomas said. “I’ll do anything to make sure that we get there.”
Tonight’s area-round playoff game Mount Vernon is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Pittsburg High School.