BRYAN – Longview’s Connor Cox and Gabe Flores were among the area baseball players that found out on Friday that they earned a spot on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association 5A All-State Baseball Team for the 2022 season.

Cox served as a first baseman during the spring, and Flores played in the outfield. Both Lobos were honorable mention selections like a trio of Hallsville Bobcat athletes. Matt Houston was a catcher behind the plate, Logan Jones called the outfield home during defensive innings, and Carson Blakeley performed on the pitcher’s mound.

Recommended For You