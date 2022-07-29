BRYAN – Longview’s Connor Cox and Gabe Flores were among the area baseball players that found out on Friday that they earned a spot on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association 5A All-State Baseball Team for the 2022 season.
Cox served as a first baseman during the spring, and Flores played in the outfield. Both Lobos were honorable mention selections like a trio of Hallsville Bobcat athletes. Matt Houston was a catcher behind the plate, Logan Jones called the outfield home during defensive innings, and Carson Blakeley performed on the pitcher’s mound.
Voting was conducted by TSWA members, and was based on the nominations of coaches and media members from around the state.
Cox finished the season with a .410 batting average, four home runs, two triples, 13 doubles, 31 RBIs and 25 runs, while Flores hit .372, and recorded two home runs, eight doubles, three triples, 23 RBIs, 11 walks and 17 runs.
Houston earned a .436 batting average, and produced four home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 31 RBIs and 15 runs, and also threw out 14 baserunners and picked off one.
Jones hit .436, and recorded one home run, eight doubles, 29 RBIs, 33 runs, and a perfect 12-for-12 mark in stolen base opportunities, while Blakeley earned a 9-2 pitching record, a 2.11 ERA, and 85 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched.
Georgetown pitcher Jacob Hadden and Lucas Lovejoy shortstop Kolby Branch shared the player of the year honors.
Hadden finished the year with a 10-3 pitching record and a 1.76 ERA during Georgetown’s state championship season, while the Baylor-signee Branch earned a .453 batting average, eight home runs, 53 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 46 runs.