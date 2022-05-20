Longview’s Gabe Flores, a University of Houston signee, was named Most Valuable Player in District 15-5A for the 2022 high school baseball season.
Flores hit .360 with a pair of home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored. On the mound, he was 7-3 with a 1,85 earned run average, 90 strikeouts and 28 walks in 56.2 innings pitched.
Other superlatives went to Hallsville’s Landon Bowden (Pitcher of the Year), Hallsville’s Logan Jones (Offensive MVP), Hallsville’s Matt Houston (Defensive MVP), Texas High’s Jacob Yowell (Newcomer of the Year), Longview’s Taylor Tatum and Mount Pleasant’s Harrison Wall (Sophomore of the Year), Longview’s Drew Flores (Freshman of the Year) and Hallsville’s Chris Whatley (Coach of the Year)
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Starting pitcher: Max Gidden, Pine Tree; Carson Blakeley, Hallsville; Nathan Steele, Texas High; Matthew Sherman, Sulphur Springs; Relief pitcher: Sawyer Pritchard, Texas High; Jacob Bristow, Mount Pleasant; Catcher: Jacob Oden, Marshall; First base: Keller Thompson, Mount Pleasant; Infield: Alton Gatson, Longview; Sawyer Dunagan, Hallsville; Skyler Nelson, Mount Pleasant; Colt Silman, Sulphur Springs; Outfield: Matthew Lummus, Pine Tree; Ethan Miller, Hallsville; Mayer Millsap, Sulphur Springs; Luke Smith, Texas High; Braden Duff, Mount Pleasant; Tyson Minter, Mount Pleasant; Utility: Conner Cox, Longview; Designated Hitter: Jordan Crouch, Texas High
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Collin Estes, Pine Tree; Cruz Cox, Pine Tree; Drew Dyke, Mount Pleasant; Robert Cheney, Texas High; Catcher: Connor Carrell, Pine Tree; Layne Pinckard, Mount Pleasant; First base: Garrett Smith, Hallsville; Nate Mennie, Texas High; Infield: Dakylan Johnson, Pine Tree; Conner White, Hallsville; Garrett Cotten, Marshall; Dallan Shaw, Marshall; Colby Albritton, Sulphur Springs; Outfield: Dillan Shelton, Pine Tree; Carter Rogas, Hallsville; Carlos Hill, Marshall; Cody Reese, Texas High; Evan Grissom, Mount Pleasant; Ty Stroud, Sulphur Springs; Mason McMinn, Mount Pleasant; Designated Hitter: Ronald Woods, Longview; Ashton Garza, Hallsville
SENIOR ALL-STAR
Gabe Flores, Connor Cox, Longview; Matt Houston, Logan Jones, Carson Blakrley, Hallsville; Keller Thompson, Mount Pleasant
HONORABLE MENTION
Tucker Gary, Longview; Jacob hall, Pine Tree; Dean McMillen, Pine Tree; Dusty Carver, Hallsville; Dalton Raley, Texas High; Dallon Bristow, Texas High
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Tucker Gary, DeKalon Taylor, Connor Cox, Gabe Flores, Isaac DeLaGarza, Alton Gatson, Jarrett Lewis, Chris Raney; Pine Tree: Cruz Cox, Matthew Lummus; Hallsville: Matt Houston, Logan Jones, Alex Allen, Carson Blakeley, Carter Rogas, Garrett Smith