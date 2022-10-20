For the second week in a row, East Texas athletes dominated voting for the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors.
Chapel Hill’s Tyson Berry (4A), De Kalb’s Tyler Hawkins (3A) and Timpson’s Terry Bussey (2A) were joined by Midland Legacy’s Esus Robledo in 6A, Plainview’s Karomo Collins in 5A and First Baptist Academy’s Alijah Cason for private schools as winners for Week 8 of the season.
The award, now in its 17th season, honors athletes from across the state for their achievements on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Berry scored six touchdowns in a 79-45 win over Lindale, and found the end zone in a variety of ways. The senior standout caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, carried four times for 92 yards and three scores and returned two kickoffs for TDs.
“His performance Friday night with six total touchdowns is a testament to his hard work and dedication,” Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said. “He scored catching, rushing and returning. Four hundred yards and six touchdowns is a season stat line for many.”
Hawkins, a senior offensive and defensive lineman, graded out at 98 percent with 12 knockdowns and four pancakes for an offense that rushed for more than 500 yards in a win over Prairiland. On defense, he recorded nine tackles and had a touchdown-saving stop to preserve the shutout for De Kalb.
Bussey, seeing action mainly in the first half of a blowout win for Timpson, completed 6 of 8 passes for 149 yards and four touchdowns, carried four times for 114 yards and two scores, recorded six tackles and returned an interception 48 yards for a TD.
Robledo, a junior linebacker, had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a tackle for a safety in a win over Odessa Permian.
Collins had 452 yards from scrimmage, scoring six times, in a win over Lubbock. He had 13 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 283 yards and three scores.
Cason started at receiver and defensive back in a win over Weatherford Christian. he caught five passes for 155 yards and a TD in the first half, and then moved to quarterback after the starting and backup QBs were injured. He was 10 of 12 for 209 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 66 yards and two scores on 15 carries and ran in three 2-point conversions. He finished with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup and punctuated a comeback from 35-7 down with the game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime.