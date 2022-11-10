The Hallsville Bobcats held a signing ceremony for three of their athletes, honoring their time with this program and celebrating their acceptance into college athletics, on Wednesday morning.
The three athletes honored were Aubrey Marjason, Makayla Menchue and Landon Bowden.
Aubrey Marjason is on the girls basketball team and has committed to attend Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) after she graduates from Hallsville.
“Ever since I met her she’s been all about Basketball.” said Marjason’s Coach Holly Long. “I couldn’t be more proud.” she continued while holding back tears.
Marjason says she chose OBU because of the welcoming atmosphere of the school and because she has some friends already attending there.
“It’s sad to be leaving, but I am excited for the future.” said Marjason. “I want to thank my family for supporting me and my coaches for really pushing me.”
Makayla Menchue has been on the varsity softball team for three years, and she signed to stay in her hometown area with East Texas Baptist University.
Kayla Whatley, the head coach, gave an emotional speech about Menchue, saying that Makayla gives everything to her team.
“She’s very caring. It’s not just about her, it’s about her team.” said Mrs. Whatley about Menchue. “She has a heart of gold.”
Landon Bowden is a baseball pitcher, and he signed to go to the University of Houston (UH).
As soon as he visited the campus, Bowden knew that UH was his home. He is excited to start college but he says it is sad to have to leave his buddies at Hallsville.
Coach Chris Whatley says he is proud of Bowden and glad that the Bobcats have him for another year.
“We have had a lot of great pitchers come through this program, and Landon Bowden is definitely one of them.” said Whatley.