Three Elysian Fields football players signed the dotted line Wednesday when they made their college decisions official. Ryan Wilkerson and Jackson Illingworth will be college teammates at Arkansas Tech while Justin Kitchen is headed to Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
“It’s difficult not to get emotional,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “I remind myself it’s a celebration of all the hard work they’ve put in most of their lives to have a chance to compete at the collegiate level. I’m extremely proud I’m proud of them and proud for them. I’m proud for the opportunity they’ve earned and all the time and investment they left here.”
“The recruiting process is so weird this year, so up and down,” Illingwroth said when asked why he chose Arkansas State. “When me and Ryan went up there, we really just loved it, good people, good town and it just felt like home. I’ll have one of my good friends next to me so it will make it a little bit easier.”
“It was definitely their coaching staff,” Wilkerson added. “They treated me like royalty up there and the campus is beautiful.”
“It’s a great fit,” Kitchen said of his future school. “It’s decently far away from home but close enough to where I can get back here in a day. The facilities are top notch, fantastic weight room, fantastic new coaching staff.”
Wilkerson threw for 6,700 yards and 60 touchdowns while rushing for 3,300 more and 40 more touchdowns, bringing his total to 100 career touchdowns. In his two years at EF, Illingworth had 88 catches for 1,377 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense he had 314 tackles and 16 sacks. Kitchen was a three-year starter on the offensive line as he helped pave the way for Wilkerson, Illingworth and his other Yellow Jacket teammates.
“Good because the schools and the coaches really wanted these kids,” Ford said when asked how h good of a fit the schools will be for the athletes. “That’s important. It sounds kind of redundant but they think they’re going to fit well with what they do. Arkansas Tech said Ryan is the most polished quarterback they’ve seen coming out so we feel like he’s got a chance to go in and compete. I’m think Arkansas Tech is looking at Jackson as a linebacker. I’ve known their defensive coordinator for 10 or 12 years and he was extremely excited to bring him in. Of course Justin is built to play offensive line. I think the scheme with him, he’ll fit in regardless.”
“Well the linebacker sport is open up there so we’ll see,” Illingworth said. “I’ll go up there, put in the work and see what we can make happen.”
“I’m always competing,” Wilkerson offered. “Everywhere I go in life, I’m competing. I’m going to try to win that job.”
“I really don’t know at the moment,” Kitchen said when asked what his role will be with the team freshman year. “I plan on working to get a starting spot and going from there.”