Marshall’s J.Q. Davis runs the ball on Friday at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville. The games for both teams — Marshall at Whitehouse and Mount Pleasant at Hallsville — have been moved to Thursday due to expected inclement weather on Friday.

 Courtney Case/News-Journal Photo

Mother Nature loves the Thursday Night Lights so much, she got nearly every East Texas high school football team involved this week.

The majority of scheduled Friday games have been moved to Thursday due to impending inclement weather on Friday. As of Tuesday, Friday’s weather forecast called for thunderstorms developing later in the day, with thunderstorms in the evening and 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Included in the changes are Marshall and Hallsville.

Marshall will visit Whitehouse for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, and Hallsville will host Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m.

Longview High School made the call early Tuesday morning to move Friday’s game against West Mesquite to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lobo Stadium.

It marks the second week in a row the Lobos have made a change. Last week’s game against Tyler High was also moved to Thursday. The Lobos defeated the Lions to clinch the outright district championship.

King said Senior Night activities will go on as planned Thursday, and parents of seniors recognized in pregame need to report to the track by 6 p.m. Everyone is requited to purchase a ticket to enter the game.

The city of Longview will be busy on Thursday.

Pine Tree’s Friday game against Texas High is now set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pirate Stadium, and Spring Hill will now host Pleasant Grove at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

Other East Texas changes include:

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m. Thursday

Tyler at Forney, 7 p.m. Thursday

Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Center at Brownsboro, 7 p.m. Thursday

Rusk at Canton, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Van at Bullard, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Gladewater at White Oak, 7 p.m. Thursday

Sabine at Jefferson, 7 p.m. Thursday

Daingerfield at Harmony, 7 p.m. Thursday

Hughes Springs at Waskom, 7 p.m. Thursday

Troup at Grand Saline, 7 p.m. Thursday

Tatum at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

New Boston at Hooks, 7 p.m. Thursday

Quitman at Winona, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Edgewood at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Diboll at Crockett, 7 p.m. Thursday

Ore City at Harleton, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Carlisle at Alto, 7 p.m. Thursday

Garland Christian at Christian Heritage Classical School, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

