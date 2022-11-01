Mother Nature loves the Thursday Night Lights so much, she got nearly every East Texas high school football team involved this week.
The majority of scheduled Friday games have been moved to Thursday due to impending inclement weather on Friday. As of Tuesday, Friday’s weather forecast called for thunderstorms developing later in the day, with thunderstorms in the evening and 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Included in the changes are Marshall and Hallsville.
Marshall will visit Whitehouse for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, and Hallsville will host Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m.
Longview High School made the call early Tuesday morning to move Friday’s game against West Mesquite to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lobo Stadium.
It marks the second week in a row the Lobos have made a change. Last week’s game against Tyler High was also moved to Thursday. The Lobos defeated the Lions to clinch the outright district championship.
King said Senior Night activities will go on as planned Thursday, and parents of seniors recognized in pregame need to report to the track by 6 p.m. Everyone is requited to purchase a ticket to enter the game.
The city of Longview will be busy on Thursday.
Pine Tree’s Friday game against Texas High is now set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pirate Stadium, and Spring Hill will now host Pleasant Grove at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Panther Stadium.
Other East Texas changes include:
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m. Thursday
Tyler at Forney, 7 p.m. Thursday
Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Center at Brownsboro, 7 p.m. Thursday
Rusk at Canton, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Van at Bullard, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Gladewater at White Oak, 7 p.m. Thursday
Sabine at Jefferson, 7 p.m. Thursday
Daingerfield at Harmony, 7 p.m. Thursday
Hughes Springs at Waskom, 7 p.m. Thursday
Troup at Grand Saline, 7 p.m. Thursday
Tatum at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
New Boston at Hooks, 7 p.m. Thursday
Quitman at Winona, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Edgewood at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Diboll at Crockett, 7 p.m. Thursday
Ore City at Harleton, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Carlisle at Alto, 7 p.m. Thursday
Garland Christian at Christian Heritage Classical School, 6:30 p.m. Thursday