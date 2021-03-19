Pine Tree freshman Daelyn Evans was named Newcomer of the Year with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Basketball Team for the 2020-21 season.
Evans averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Pirates. He had 25 points and five rebounds against Texas High, 26 points and seven rebounds against Hallsville and 17 points and seven rebounds against Sulphur Springs in district outings.
District champion Mount Pleasant dominated voting for the top honors, with teammates Zaveion Chism-Okoh and Payton Chism sharing district Most Valuable Player accolades, Will Hills earning Defensive MVP honors and Joey Chism named Coach of the Year.
Justin Haire of Sulphur Springs was the league’s Offensive MVP.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First Team
Longview: Jalen Hale; Pine Tree: Darius Gray, D.J. Rockwell; Hallsville: Benjamin Samples, Anthon McDermott; Marshall: Jayson Tuck; Sulphur Springs: Boo Wilkerson, Krodrick Turner; Mount Pleasant: Kelcey Morris, Jakybrein Hines; Texas High: Ben DePriest, Damon Augustus, Michael Thomas.
Second Team
Longview: Caed Liebengood, Marco Washington; Pine Tree: Jonathan Fuller; Hallsville: Luke Cheatham, Jai Locario; Marshall: James Thomas; Sulphur Springs: Lamodrick Johnson, Caleb Alexander; Mount Pleasant: Xzavier Brown, Miller McCrumby; Texas High: Jaylen Godwin.