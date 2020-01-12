Down four points with 10 minutes to go in the game, the ETBU men’s basketball team scored 22 unanswered points to take the come-from-behind victory, 74-58, over the University of Ozarks. ETBU remains unbeaten in the American Southwest Conference East Division at 4-0 and is now 11-2 overall.
Robby Dooley once again led the Tigers with 23 points while Chris Haynes finished with 19 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Jaden Conner contributed six rebounds while Landin Brown (eight points) finished with five rebounds and six assists. UO had three players in double-figures as Cordy Winston, Bryson Johnson, and Jakobe Davis put up 20, 14, and 12 points respectively.
Although they were outshot 45.3 percent to 41.3 percent, from the field, the Tigers did made 28.6 percent from downtown while holding UO to 20 percent. They finished with a 38-30 edge in rebounds, 13-7 in assists, and 21-12 in points off turnovers. Both teams finished with 34 points in the paint and UO’s bench bested ETBU’s by one point (17-16.)
The first half was a tight contest as both teams were unable to take control. ETBU evened things up at 10-10 (12:39) before UO would put a 7-3 run (12:39-10:13) to have their largest lead of 17-13. With Jarrell Taylor’s three-point play (9:58), ETBU ignited an 8-4 run (9:58-7:02) to even up the score at 21. Then, behind a pair of Dooley three-pointers (5:32, 4:39), the Tigers grabbed a 29-23 edge. Nine unanswered points by the Eagles (4:39-2:42) brought them within three, 32-29, but Haynes would score seven of the final nine points to send ETBU in front 36-34 at the break.
UO recaptured the lead at 39-38 (18:14) and the trading of leads would continue for the first part of the second half. A three by Jayden Williams (13:49) was answered by a three from UO (12:52) to trail 48-45. The Eagles grabbed their largest lead of the game at 51-45 (12:06). Haynes followed with a three-point play (11:13) to pull within three before the Eagles extended it to 53-48 with 10:52 to play. ETBU then went on a 22-0 run over four minutes (10:39-6:01) that propelled them to a 70-53 lead. Haynes would put up nine points in the stretch while Dooley recorded 11 in the run. This was the deciding factor in the game as ETBU finished off with a 74-58 victory.
ETBU’s home stretch continues next week starting with a Thursday contest against Howard Payne at 7:30 p.m.