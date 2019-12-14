ETBU’s men’s basketball team led by just one point after the first half but a strong showing in the second half led the Tigers to an 80-63 victory over the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys on Saturday.
The Tigers are currently 6-1 on the year while the Cowboys are 4-6.
Robby Dooley led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points. Next in line was Westin Riddick with 17 points. Christian Haynes was right behind him with 16 points. Haynes also pulled down nine rebounds. Colton Collins tossed in 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Jayden Williams scored five points while Landin Brown dropped in four points and had six assists. Ahmad Caldwell had three points and six rebounds. Nathan Fontenot finished the night with two points.
Layton Sharp led the Cowboys in scoring with 16 points. Kyle Brennon scored 10 while Chris Barrett and Trey Woolridge each scored nine points. Barrett also pulled down nine rebounds and Woodrige had six. Chase Cobb had five points. Steven Quinn and Neal Chambliss scored four points each. Keilyn Nance finished with three points while Keenan Holdman had two and Anthony Hunter had one.
“No. 13 (Sharp) for them came in and starting making tough shots and we fouled a couple three-point shooters and I think it rocked us a little bit,” ETBU head basketball coach Brandon Curran said. “We started calm down a little bit. I don’t think we got away from the game plan defensively but I think it just shook our confidence a little bit and I thought in the second half, the guys composed themselves, came out, defended really well and played a really good second half.”
Brown found Haynes for the assist for the game’s first points. A pair of Hardin-Simmons free throws tied the game up at 2-2 before Brown put his team back in the lead. The Tigers were up by two before Riddick drained a three to spread his team’s lead to 9-4. That was followed by a Hardin-Simmons timeout with 15:30 left in the first half. Moments later, Fontenot made a no-look pass over his shoulder and found Caldwell who went up with it for two. That was followed by three straight three-pointers from Sharp to tie the game up at 17 with 8:50 left in the first half. A jumper from inside the three-point line gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game, 19-17. Williams knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to put his team back in the lead, 20-19. Sharp came back again and knocked down his fourth three, putting Hardin-Simmons back in the lead, 22-20 and forcing ETBU to call timeout with 6:40 remaining.
After a pair of free throws from Sharp, Riddick drained a three to put the Tigers within one point, 24-23. Woolridge freed himself of the defender with a spin move then banked in the shot. Collins drove the line and laid the ball into the net off his finger tips while drawing a foul. He went to the free-throw line where he completed an old-fashion-three-point play. That put the Tigers back in front, 27-26. A layup from Barrett gave the Cowboys the lead back and a reverse layup from Brennon spread that lead to 30-27. Collins knotted it up with a three from the corner. After an HSU free throw, Dooley and Haynes each had a bucket to give the Tigers a 34-31 lead. The Cowboys made a pair of trips to the foul line where they went 4-of-4 to jump back in the lead by one point with 35 seconds until halftime. Williams went to the line in the closing seconds of the first half where he went 2-for-2 to give the Tigers a 36-35 halftime lead.
Riddick came out and fired a quick three with just 11 seconds into the second half. Haynes followed that up with a trip to the foul line where he went 1-of-2 to make the score 40-35. Dooley went from coast-to-coast for a layup. The Tigers forced a turnover and got the ball to Riddick at the top of the key for a three to give ETBU its largest lead of the night up to that point, 45-35. That forced the Cowboys to call timeout with 17:37 remaining. After the timeout, Riddick added to the lead with another three, making it 48-35. The Tigers scored their first points of the second half on a layup from Barrett before Dooley added a layup on the other end of the court. The Tigers added a three moments later when Dooley knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to give his team a 56-41 lead. The Tigers continued to build their lead. Dooley drove the lane for two and drew the foul. He was unable to complete the three-point play but a couple plays later, Collins drained a three from way back to give his team a 69-50 lead. That forced Hardin-Simmons to call timeout with 7:59 to go.
Brennon drained a there before Cobb came up with an and-one to cut ETBU’s lead to 69-56. Cobb followed that up with another layup as he was fouled again but this time, unable to tack on the free throw. ETBU remained in the driver’s seat. A three from Dooley gave the Tigers a 76-60 lead. The Tigers put it on cruise control for the remainder of the game and sealed up the 80-63 win.
ETBU will return to action in the UT-Dallas Classic on Saturday Dec. 28 through Sunday Dec.29. Their first game will be against Blackburn on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.