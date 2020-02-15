When ETBU’s men’s basketball team hosted Concordia Saturday afternoon, the Tornados posed as no threat to the Tigers who came away with an 83-70 win. ETBU now holds an overall record of 18-5 while and an American Southwest Conference record of 11-3. Concordia is now 9-13 overall and 6-7 against conference opponents.
The Tigers shot 50.8 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line. Nathan Fontenot led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points and also came away with five rebounds. Robby Dooley scored 15 and added five rebounds while Chris Haynes and Jordan Gray each scored 13. Gray also finished the day with six rebounds.
Concordia shot 39.7 percent from the field and 64.5 percent from the fould line. Luis Gonzalez led Concordia in scoring with 22 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds. Philip Meikle scored 14 and had six rebounds. Jordan Berry and Treven Hester scored 10. Berry grabbed five boards.
Gonzalez went 1-of-2 from the foul line to score the first point of the game. Dooley came up with a pair of layups to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead. Gray added to that lead with a three before a pair of Tornado buckets cut ETBU’s lead to 7-5. Dooley dished it off to Haynes for the assist to make it a 9-5 lead. After a timeout, Fontenot drained a three from the corner. Meikle hit a pair of jumpers before Fontenot scored on a layup. Hester followed that up with back-to-back field goals to put the Tornadoes within one point, 14-13.
Moments later, Dooley and Gray each drained a three to give ETBU a 24-15 lead. Haynes came away with back-to-back buckets and forced Concordia to call another timeout with 5:57 left in the first half. Eventually the Tigers went into the locker room with 39-31 halftime lead.
Concordia score the first four points of the second half to cut ETBU’s lead to four points. Haynes scored down low before Berry drained a three to cut the lead to three, 41-38.Two free throws and a layup from Dooley spread the Tigers’ lead to 45-38. Fontenot hit a three, then a reverse layup and that gave the Tigers a 50-40 lead with 14:21 lead. Williams added to that double-digit lead with a layup. The Tigers put it on cruise control and drained the clock as much as possible to seal up the 83-70 win.
ETBU is slated to return to action Thursday when it plays host to Belhaven. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.