ETBU’s Aaron Gregg scored 11 of his 20 points at the free throw line to lead his Tigers in scoring and helped them defeat the Concordia Tornados 92-84 Saturday. The Tigers now hold an overall record of 8-7 and an American Southwest Conference record of 6-4. Concordia is now 8-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play.
“Coming off a game where you beat the 17th-ranked team in the country, the next game is the hardest game,” ETBU men’s head basketball coach Chris Lovell said. “I was really proud that our guys were still locked in and ready to play. We’re getting better. You just want to keep getting better heading toward March, so I was really proud of them.”
Darry Moore and Jaden Conner were next in line in scoring for the Tigers with 15 points each. Conner pulled down eight rebounds to lead the team in boards. Chris Haynes recorded 12 points and had six rebounds. Charlie Cochran and Kevin Charles each tossed in 10 points. Charles grabbed seven rebounds. Ryan Elzy had nine points and four assists.
Concordia’s Donovan Stafford was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. He also had seven rebounds on the day. Right behind him was DJ Pigford with 20 points. Antoine Henderson and Luis Gonzalez each tossed in eight points Henderson also pulled down five rebounds. Sean Phillips and Alexander Estrada each came away with six points. Tige Johnson had five points.
Henderson scored the first points of the game to give a 2-0 lead. The Tornados added a bucket to make it 4-0. Moore went 2-for-2 from the line to put the Tigers on the scoreboard. A three from Gregg and a jumper from Conner made it a one-point game, 8-7. A free throw from Conner and a field goal from Cochran tied it up and then put the Tigers in front, 10-8. Hester found Johnson for the assist to tie it back up as the two teams went back and forth. Hester drained a three before Jayden Williams found Elzy for the assist. That was followed by an old-fashioned three-point play from Gregg to give the Tigers a 19-14 lead. The two teams exchanged three point plays and moments later, Estrada drained a three to make the score 24-20, in favor of ETBU.
The Tigers held a five-point lead before Phillips drained a three to make the score 29-27. Williams made both his shots on his next trip to the free-throw line. A layup from Charles was followed by a three on the other end from Phillips to make it a one-possession game. A layup from Pigford cut the Tigers’ lead to 33-32. Pigford added a jumper to put the Tornados back in the lead, a lead that was short-lived as Moore’s layup gave ETBU a 35-34 lead. A free throw gave ETBU a two-point lead. Cochran gave his team some breathing room with a three. Pigford made a layup as the buzzer sounded to make the halftime score 39-36, ETBU.
Stafford tossed up a three to avoid a shot-clock violation. It banked in off the glass to tie the score up at 39 apiece. The game was tied at 41 before Harris launched a three from in front of his bench to put the Tornados back in front, 44-41. Moore added a jumper and a pair of foul shots to cause another lead change. Pigford’s layup knotted it back up, 46-46. The next possession saw ETBU break the tie with two free throws. Conner tacked on two more with a layup and Moore threw down a two-handed dunk to give the Tigers a 52-46 lead.
After a jumper from Stafford, Haynes threw down a one-handed dunk, making the score 54-48. A bucket from Stafford made it a seven-point game. The Tornados stole the in-bounds pass that led to a tip-in from Stafford to make it a five-point game with 11:32 remaining.
Concordia called timeout following a three from Conner to give EETBU an eight-point lead with 9:21 remaining. Haynes gave the Tigers a double-digit lead but it was brought down to seven points with a three from Pigford. Another Concordia timeout was called following a pair of free throws from Stafford to cut ETBU’s lead to four points with 7:17 remaining. Cochran was fouled on a three-point attempt before being sent to the line where he made two of his three free throws. Pigford drained a three before Cochran’s layup made the score 77-69, Tigers. ETBU went back up by double digits when Charles dropped it in from inside the paint, making the score 80-69. Stafford had a dunk and a jumper to put the Tornados within seven points. Concordia added some buckets but were forced to foul the Tigers who went to the line and sealed up the 92-84 win.
ETBU is slated to travel to Abilene to take on Hardin-Simmons on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and McMurry on Saturday at 3 p.m. Concordia will be at the Ozarks Saturday.