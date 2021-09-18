Despite what the total stats show, ETBU’s football team came away with a win its home opener 24-15 against the McMurry War Hawks. The Tigers are now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in American Southwest Conference play while the War Hawks are 0-2 both overall and against conference opponents.
The Tigers finished the night with 17 first downs, 29 passing yards, 124 rushing yards and 333 yards of total offense. Quarterback Troy Yowman went 16-of-31 for 209 yards, three touchdowns one interception. Josh Lister led the rushing attack with 71 yards on nine carries. Dony Givens caught one pass for 65 yards and a touchdown. Qua Heath was on the receiving end of a 10-yard score and Cameron Caufert had one catch for a seven-yard touchdown.
McMurry finished the night with 23 first downs and 348 yards of total offense, 263 of which came through the air and 85 on the ground. Dexter Wyble led the passing attack by going 17-of-26 for 198 yards and three interceptions. Ricardo Luna went 7-of-14 for 65 yards. Kameron Session had 90 yards on 17 carries. Dee Robinson rushed eight times for 17 yards and one touchdown. Kristopher Martin caught three passes for 81 yards.
McMurry’s defense scored the first points of the game within the first minute when the War Hawks strip sacked Yowman. Devin Nixon picked up the loose ball and took it in for a scoop-and-score. ETBU blocked the extra point as the score was 6-0 in favor of McMurry with 14:12 remaining in the first quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to respond. Yowman connected with Givens for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Alberto Garcia tacked on the extra point to give ETBU its first lead of the game, 7-6 with 13:40 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers added to their lead in the second quarter on a drive that ended with seven-yard pass from Yowman to Kaufert. The extra point extended the Tigers’ lead to 14-6 with 10:29 left in the first half.
The War Hawks drove deep into ETBU territory. Officials signaled a catch in the end zone for a McMurry touchdown but after huddling up, they reversed the call. That set up a field goal attempt that was blocked by ETBU to give the ball back to the Tigers. That next possession resulted in ETBU being forced to punt but McMurry fumbled the return to put the Tigers at the War Hawks 12-yard line. Yowman threw up a fade to the corner of the end zone where Heath wrestled it away from a defender to snag it for a touchdown. That spread ETBU’s lead to 21-6 with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter.
Jared Mendoza added a 28-yard field goal as time expired to make the halftime lead 21-9 in favor of ETBU.
The first points of the second half came with 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Robinson punched it in from two yards out. The extra point was no good as the Tigers led 21-15.
McMurry was driving and threatening to take the lead before Trint Scott picked off the pass in the end zone for his second interception of the night.
ETBU was nursing its 6-point lead when it had the ball deep in McMurry territory. The Tigers opted to kick a field goal to make it a 9-point game. Garcia’s 21-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to make the score 24-15 with 3:27 remaining.
ETBU is slated to return to action Saturday at 1 p.m. when it takes on Howard Payne. McMurry is set to take on Southwestern at 4 p.m.