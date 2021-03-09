Tuesday night’s district opener was not friendly to Marshall’s baseball team that fell to Texas High at home in a 12-3 final.
The Mavericks are now 5-5 overall and 0-1 in district play while the Tigers are 5-1-1 overall and 1-0 against district opponents.
Marshall had four hits on the night. Hayden Kelehan reached on two singles, a fielder’s choice and a hit-by-pitch. Andrew Phillips was walked twice and ran home each time. Dallan Shaw was 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run. Garrett Cotten reached on a singled, a walk and had one RBI. Jim Weaver had a single and one RBI.
Kelehan was the starting pitcher for the Mavs as he threw the first four innings, allowing seven runs on three hits and struck out two batters. He was relieved by Cotton who allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out two batters.
Texas High had scored their 12 runs on 10 hits. Ben DePriest had three hits, two runs and one RBI. Trey Lavender was walked twice and scored one run. Luke Smith finished 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Rian Cellers went 2-for2 with a single, a double, two walks and scored three runs. Caden Miller had two singles and scored two runs.
Nate Mennie went 1-for-4 with a double, rached on an error, had one RBI and scored one run. Nathan Steele pitched the first three-and-two third innings where he allowed three runs on four hits and struck out three batters. He was relieved by Robert Cheney who threw for the remainder of the game.
All of Texas High’s batters batted in the first inning. Leadoff hitter DePriest led off with a full-count single. He then took advantage of a wild pitch and slip into second base. Lavender joined him on base when he reached first on a walk. Jackson Halter then singled to lead the bases. DePriest then tagged up and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by Halter.
Cellers was walked and that loaded the bases for the second time in the inning. An RBI sacrifice fly from Steele scored Lavender to make it a 2-0 ballgame. A pair of Marshall errors kept Texas High’s inning alive as the Tigers scored three more runs.
The bottom half of the inning saw Weaver lead off with a walk. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Cotten. Kelehan reached on a single, advancing Weaver to third and putting runners on the corners. That was followed by a fly ball to centerfield to make it two outs. The third out came when Kelehan was caught stealing and that closed the inning as Marshall trailed 5-0 heading into the second.
The top of the second was friendlier to the Mavs than the first as Kelehan recorded a couple strikeouts to help keep the Tigers away from home plate. Marshall went three up, three down in the bottom half, leaving the Mavericks in search of their first run and trailing by five.
Cellers led off the third inning with a single before stealing second base before a passed ball allowed him to advance to just 90 feet away from adding to the Tigers’ lead. He did just that when he was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Miller. Steele reached on a walk before his courtesy runner, Krockett White made it around the bases to score Texas High’s seventh run of the game.
Phillips reached on a walk before stealing second base and then sliding into third to beat the throw. Cotten won a footrace to first base to beat out the throw for an RBI singled that brought home Phillips for the Mavericks’ first run of the game.
Kelehan was hit by a pitch and that put two Mavericks on base. Oden was walked and that loaded the bases for Marshall. However, Texas High got the final out of the inning as the Mavericks kept the bases loaded.
The top of the fourth saw Lavender reach on an error but the inning came to an end when he was caught stealing. Phillips was walked for the second time in the bottom of the fourth. He was brought home on an RBI double from Shaw, who went on to score a batter later when Weaver batted in Shaw on an RBI single.
That’s when the Tigers pulled Steele after three-and-two-third innings and put Cheney on the mound. Weaver advanced to second on a passed ball. Cotten reached on a walk to put two runners on base but a groundout ended the inning, as the Tigers led the Mavericks 7-3.
Cotten took over on the mound at the start of the fifth inning. Cellers was walked for the second time of the night as one out was on the board. He was thrown out when Steele reached on a fielder’s choice but the Mavericks forced the third out to keep the Tigers scoreless for the inning. Cheney threw a pair of strikeouts to force Marshall to go three up, three down.
Jordan Crouch came in as a pinch hitter and led off the sixth inning with a single. Sawyer Pritchard came back in to run the bases and advanced to second. He then scored when DePriest singled and took second. DePriest advanced to third when Lavender reached on a groundout and then scored on another, giving the Tigers a 9-3 lead. Marshall went three up, three down for the second inning in a row in the bottom of the sixth.
Cellers slid into second base to stretch a single into a double to lead off the top of the seventh. He advanced to third on a single from Miller. Cellers ran home as Miller created a distraction on the base path. Mennie launched the ball to the wall to score Miller on an RBI double. Mennie then scored on an RBI single from DePriest to make the score 12-3.
Kelehan singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but that was followed by a fly ball to center field to end the inning as the Mavericks fell to the Tigers in a 12-3 final.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Thursday when they take a break from district play to take part in Hallsville’s Reich Builders Classic Thursday at 6 p.m. in Marshall. Friday will see them take on Atlanta at 2 p.m. Texas High is slated to take part in tournament action in Airline.