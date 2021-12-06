A strong second half by Hardin-Simmons University ended East Texas Baptist University’s hopes of a comeback as they dropped the American Southwest Conference game, 93-65.
ETBU is now 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the ASC.
Darry Moore led ETBU with 22 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Elzy added 12 points while Charlie Cochran had nine points and seven rebounds. HSU’s Steven Quinn led all scorers with 24 points. ETBU finished shooting 30% from the floor, 6% from the arc, and 81% from the foul line. HSU shot 59% overall making 37% from the three-point line and 89% from the free throw line. HSU also out rebounded ETBU, 40-37.
ETBU had a strong first half taking a seven-point lead, 15-8, just over six minutes into the game. Kevin Charles gave ETBU their biggest lead with a lay up. With 8:18 left in the half, ETBU stayed with their seven-point lead when Moore banked in a lay up on a fast break, 23-16. Charles then put ETBU up by nine points, 25-16, at the 7:41 mark but HSU responded with a run. Over the next four and half minutes, HSU out scored ETBU, 18-2, for a seven-point lead, 34-27. ETBU was within five, 34-29, with 2:35 left on another Moore lay up but HSU finished the half on a 7-2 run for the 10-point lead, 41-31.
The second half was all HSU as they scored 52 points and held ETBU to just eight made shots and no three-pointers. ETBU made just one three-pointer and that came in the first half. ETBU was within 11 points, 55-44, with 11:47 left in the game but a 19-2 run over four minutes put the game away for HSU as they went up by 28 points, 74-46. ETBU couldn’t keep up with the HSU run from that point on as they fell to the Cowboys, 93-65.
ETBU will take on rival LeTourneau University at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Longview.