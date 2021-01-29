ETBU’s Charlie Cochran had a double-double in Saturday’s game against Belhaven with 20 points and 11 rebounds to help lift the Tigers to a 78-56 win. The Tigers now own an overall record of 11-5 overall and 5-2 in American Southwest Conference. The loss sets Belhaven’s record to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in ASC play.
Aaron Gregg was next in line in scoring with 13 points and also pulled down eight rebounds. Chris Haynes and Kevin Charles each scored 10 points. Haynes also pulled down eight rebounds. Logan Blow tossed in eight points. Jayden Williams and Landin Brown each recorded six points. Brown also finished the day with six assists. Jaden Conner came away with four points.
Luke Couch and Matthew McMillan each had 14 points to lead Belhaven in scoring. Korri Edwards was next in line with eight points and Rance Champ was right behind him with seven, followed by Rian Shields with six. Terrance Anderson, Jr., scored four points while Raymond Rios, Jr., scored two and Joseph Jones scored one.
Gregg drained a three to score the first points of the game. That was followed by a bucket from Anderson to put the Blazers on the scoreboard. Gregg then tacked on another two and Cochran scored his first two points and Blow got on the scoreboard himself to make in a 9-2 lead. Each team made a trip to the foul line where they both went 2-for-2. A jumper and two free throws from Edwards cut ETBU’s lead to one possession. A jumper from Blow and a layup from Brown gave the Tigers some separation with a 17-10 lead. A pair of ETBU free throws and a layup spread the Tigers’ lead to 11 points.
ETBU’s 10-0 run came to an end when McMillan drained a three to put the Blazers within 10 points and a free throw from Jones put them within single digits. Belhaven was chipping away at the lead but a layup from Gregg and a jumper from Williams put the Tigers back up by double digits and forced the Blazers to call timeout with 4:30 remaining in the first half. ETBU added another 10-0 run but that came to an end with a three from McMillan, who also added another bucket from beyond the arc to make the halftime score 35-24.
Couch scored the first two points of the second half from the free-throw line seconds before Gregg scored to keep it a double-digit lead and a pair of buckets from Cochran added to that lead. Couch came away with an and-one before Cochran scored yet another basket to give his team a 43-29 lead. Cochran added another bucket just before McMillan drained a shot from downtown. Cochran made a one-handed rebound and put the ball back up for two, giving the Tigers a 50-36 lead and forcing Belhaven to call timeout with 14:12 remaining. Couch found Anderson for the assist before Champ added two foul shots to make it 10-point game. Charles hit two free throws and two field goals to increase ETBU’s lead to 16. Haynes knocked down back-to-back shots to give the Tigers a 63-44 lead.
The Tigers continued to build their lead. Brown was sent to the foul line where he made both shots to make the score 71-50. Couch came away with an and-one but the Blazers needed more than that as the Tigers had a large lead. Conner scored back-to-back buckets. Adams went 1-of-2 from the line to score ETBU’s final point. Rios scored the final points of the ballgame on a layup, making the final score 78-56.
The Tigers will be back in action Thursday when they play host to The Ozarks.