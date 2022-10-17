TEXARKANA — Fourth-ranked Texas High took its first lead midway through the third quarter but never relinquished it against Marshall Friday.
The Tigers celebrated their football team’s Senior Night with a hard-fought 42-35 win over the Mavericks in a key District 8-5A, Division II football game at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park.
Texas High (6-1, 3-0) compiled 519 yards of total offense with sophomore quarterback David Potter connecting on 13-of-21 passes for 276 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
T.J. Gray had five grabs for 137 yards and two TDs for the Tigers, Xavier Dangerfield added two receptions for 72 yards and a score, and Javari Johnson rushed 21 times for 129 yards and a touchdown, as well as catching another TD. Tradarian Ball also had 12 rushes for 91 yards and a TD.
For the Mavericks (4-4, 2-2), Byrd Robinson scored four of their five touchdowns on runs of 1, 15, 10 and 57 yards. He finished with nine totes for 98 yards, and J.Q. Davis turned in a workhorse effort of 27 rushes for 179 yards.
Jacorey Smith had six receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown from QB Collier Sloan, who completed 13-of-23 attempts for 118 yards, a score and one interception.
The teams came out of the break and traded quick scores: Gray snagged a 41-yard strike for his second score of the game, and Robinson scored for the fourth time to Marshall on a 57-yard jaunt.
The Tigers scored on their next two possessions to finally get ahead by two TDs. Xavier Dangerfield knifed his way to a 43-yard scoring reception and, after a defensive stop for a turnover-on-downs, Johnson scored on an 8-yard pass from Potter with 9:33 left in the game.
Jacorey Smith caught a 27-yard touchdown with 6:53 remaining, but the final two Maverick drives ended in a thwarted fourth-down attempt at the Texas High 29 and an interception by C.J. Brown with 22 seconds to play.
After the teams traded 3-and-outs to start the game, Marshall took advantage of a short field and scored in 9 plays with Robinson bulling his way in from the 1 with 5:21 left in the first.
The Tigers responded with a 12-play, 93-yard campaign finished off with Ball racing 23 yards to the end zone to knot the score at 1:02 in the first period.
The Mavericks regained the lead with Robinson scoring from the 15 to cap a 9-play, 48-yard drive with 9:18 left until halftime.
THS moved across midfield on the ensuing possession but fumbled the ball to the Mavericks, who worked the ball downfield before a fourth-down tackle by lineman Brandon Childs gave the ball back to the Tigers at their own 31.
Four plays later, Johnson rambled 33 yards to paydirt with 4:59 left to tie the game once more. Robinson’s third touchdown covered 10 yards at the end of a 3-play, 63-yard drive at 3:58, but Gray hauled in a 59-yard bomb from Potter to send the teams into the locker rooms knotted at 21-all.
The Tigers had 283 yards of total offense before halftime, and Marshall had 202 yards — 169 coming on 28 rushes.
WHITEHOUSE 56, HALLSVILLE 42: HALLSVILLE — In a game that featured six lead changes, five ties and more than 1,000 yards of total offense, Whitehouse outlasted Hallsville 56-42 in a District 8-5A Division II battle at Bobcat Stadium.
Josh Green completed 13 of 18 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 163 yards and a TD to lead the way for Whitehouse. Ivan Lacy carried 22 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and DeCarlton Wilson caught nine passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Damion Anderson scored on a fumble return to put the Whitehouse defense on the scoreboard.
Jace Moseley passed for 79 yards and carried 21 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the loss for Hallsville. Blayde Bullard carried 11 times for 78 yards and two scores.
Hallsville led 21-14 at the end of a wild first quarter, but Whitehouse took the early lead on a 27-yard TD run by Lacy.
The Bobcats answered with a 12-yard touchdown run by Bullard, and after Green scored from eight yards out to make it a 14-7 contest Moseley scored on runs of 1 and 41 yards to end the frame.
In the second, Mikevic Hall scored on a 2-yard run and Anderson returned a fumble three yards to put Whitehouse on top, but the Bobcats got a 3-yard run by Bullard. Lacy’s 1-yard run with 26 seconds left in the half gave Whitehouse a 35-28 lead at the break.
Moseley’s 70-yard run and Zach Southard’s PAT with 8:35 left in the third tied things at 35 apiece, but Green hit Wilson for TD strikes of 25 yards late in the third and 34 yards early in the fourth to move the Wildcats in front 49-35.
Moseley’s 37-yard TD run with 9:38 left kept Hallsville close, but an 8-yard run by Hall with 5:34 left put things away for Whitehouse.
Hallsville (5-3, 2-2) will visit Pine Tree on Friday. Whitehouse (6-1, 2-1) will host Mount Pleasant.
JEFFERSON 16, ATLANTA 8: ATLANTA — Chris Bowman rushed for one touchdown and tossed one TD pass, and the Jefferson Bulldogs moved to 2-0 in district play — 4-2 on the year — with a 16-8 win over the Atlanta Rabbits.
Atlanta drops to 5-2 and 1-1 with the loss in a game that saw the two teams combined for 282 total yards.
A big chunk of Atlanta’s yardage came on one play late when Peyton Harrison connected with Isaiah Chandler on a 51-yard TD pass. Harrison ran it in for two points to make it a 16-8 contest with a minute to play.
Jefferson got on the board with 7:48 left in the opening quarter on a 32-yard field goal by Domonik Rivers, adding a 9-yard TD pass from Bowman to Anthony Flenoury and a Rivers PAT in the third and a 2-yard TD run by Bowman in the fourth with 7:08 to play.
Luke McMullen finished with 34 yards on eight carries for Jefferson, which will host Gladewater next week. Harrison had 24 yards on eight carries for Atlanta, which will visit White Oak.
DAINGERFIELD 54, E. FIELDS 6: DAINGERFIELD — Chase Johnson tossed four touchdown passes, D’Corian Wright scored twice on the ground after being crowned homecoming king and the Daingerfield Tigers rolled to a 54-6 win over Elysian Fields.
Daingerfield moves to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the district with the win. Elysian Fields drops to 1-7 and 1-3.
Johnson wasted little time getting the Tigers on the board, hitting Amarion Simon-Jones for a 6-yard TD pass in the first quarter.
In the second, Wright scored on a 9-yard run and Johnson hooked up with Aeryn Hampton on a 12-yard scoring toss as the Tigers built a 20-0 halftime lead.
Johnson connected with C.J. Gilbert on a pass that was taken in close, and after Gilbert fumbled Jakevian Rodgers recovered for the TD and a 26-0 lead.
Two minutes later Wright scored on a 30-yard run to boost the lead to 33-0, and after Lawson Swank hit Brody parker for an 8-yard TD strike to put Elysian Fields on the board the Tigers got a 51-yard TD pass from Johnson to Hampton, a 73-yard pass from Johnson to Rodgers and a 68-yard punt return for a TD by Hampton to end the scoring.
The Tigers will visit Queen City and Elysian Fields hosts Hughes Springs next week.
HARLETON 21, B. SANDY 10: BIG SANDY — Cameron Johnson rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown, and the Harleton Wildcats moved to 2-1 in District 10-2A Division I play — 4-3 overall — with a 21-10 win over Big Sandy.
Blaine Cornelius added 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Gage Shirts finished with 34 yards and a TD on three attempts. Draven Ring picked up 48 yards on 17 carries, and Carson Wallace added 22 yards on three attempts.
Big Sandy drops to 2-6 and 1-3 with the loss and will visit Union Grove on Friday. Harleton will host Hawkins.