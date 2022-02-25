BELTON — In a tight scoring game for the American Southwest Conference Tournament, East Texas Baptist University didn’t get the bucket they needed in the final minute as their season ended, 71-68, to the University of Texas Dallas.
ETBU finishes at 14-12 on the year and now has posted winning seasons in seven out of the last eight years.
Aaron Gregg led the team with 18 points posting six assists and two steals. Chris Haynes finishes his career on a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Darry Moore added 12 points while Jayden Williams had 11 points. Kolton Pruitt had 14 points for UTD.
ETBU shot 40% from the floor, 28% from the arc, and 56% from the line. UTD made 43% overall, 27% from the three-point line, and 62% from the free throw line. UTD out rebounded ETBU, 42-37, but forced 19 turnovers.
Down by as many as eight in the second half, ETBU came back to within one point, 50-49, with 10:55 to play on a Haynes free throw. UTD pushed their lead to seven, 64-57, over the next four minutes but ETBU had one more run to make it a game. With 1:39 left to play, Gregg converted a three-point play to pull within one, 66-65.
ETBU received the ball back 10 seconds later on a UTD turnover but handed it back to them with their own turnover. UTD then hit two free throws with 1:04 left only to see Gregg swoosh a three-pointer tying the game at 68 with 52 seconds left. UTD followed with by making one-of-two free throws after an ETBU foul for a one-point lead, 69-68 (33 seconds).
On the missed second free throw with 33 seconds left, ETBU grabbed the rebound looking to take the lead. A foul by ETBU with 19 seconds left ended that chance as UTD took the ball back over. ETBU then fouled with 14 seconds left as UTD made both free throws for a three-point lead, 71-68.
ETBU’s last chance, long court three-pointer didn’t go as their season ended.