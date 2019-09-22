ETBU’s home opener was spoiled Saturday night by Texas Lutheran as the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 31-21. ETBU is still in search of its first win of the year as it sits with an overall record of 0-2 and a Southwestern Conference record of 0-2. The Bulldogs advanced to 1-1 overall and 1-0 against conference opponents.
ETBU finished the night with 337 total yards and 15 first downs on the night. The Tigers rushed for 175 yards and passed for 162. Jeremiah Robertson had 150 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the team’s rushing attack. Brian Baca had 11 carries for one score. Baco also went 17-of-30 for 162 yards and one interception.
TLU rushed for 273 yards and passed for 151 to finish the night with 424 yards of total offense. Ian Leslie had 22 carries for 68 yards and five touchdowns. Chris Monroe had 80 yards on 12 carries. Wede Freeman went 10-for-14 for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Perkins had four catches for 76 yards and one touchdown. C.J. Romero had three catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
ETBU was forced to punt out of the back of its own end zone of the first possession of the game. That set up a short field for the Bulldogs who capped off the drive with a quarterback sneak from Freeman for a one-yard score. Juan Ocampo tacked on the PAT to give TLU an early 7-0 lead with 10:07 left in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs added to their lead when Freeman connected with Romero for a 43-yard strike to the end zone. The extra point made the score 14-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.
TLU defensive back Dimitri Zavala picked off a pass and took it to the ETBU three-yard line. ETBU’s defense forced a fourth-and goal from the two-yard line. Tiger defenders swarmed the ball carrier on fourth down for a goal-line stop and forced a turnover on downs.
Three plays later, Robertson went the distance on an 85-yard spring to the end zone to put the Tigers on the scoreboard. Kaleb Cue tacked on the extra point to make it a 14-7 score with 6:02 left in the second quarter.
TLU fumbled the kickoff return as it was picked up by the Tigers at the Bulldogs’ 48-yard line. ETBU converted a fourth down to drive deep into TLU territory. The drive ended in a one-yard quarterback sneak for the touchdown. The extra point tied up the game at 14 with 2:13 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs regained the lead right before the half when Freeman found Perkins in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the second quarter. That made the score 21-14 in favor TLU at the half.
The third quarter went scoreless as the first points of the second half came on a 21-yard field goal from Ocampo to make it a two-possession game, 24-14.
Wade and Romero connected for another touchdown on a seven-yard pass to spread the Bulldogs’ lead to 31-14 with 10:47 remaining in regulation.
Robertson helped narrow the gap a little more with a 29-yard touchdown run. That cut the score down to a 10-point spread and was the final score of the night as Texas Lutheran held on to win in a 31-21 final.
The Tigers will return to action Saturday when it takes on Sul Ross State on the road. Texas Lutheran will play host to Southwestern.