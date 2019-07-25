East Texas Baptist University has added Longview native Coby Gipson as the new defensive line coach to complete the football coaching staff for the 2019 season.
Gipson comes to ETBU after serving as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator at Howard Payne University the past two years. He was head football coach at T.K. Gorman High School in Tyler from 2012 to 2016, guiding the Crusaders to three straight playoff appearances (2014-16).
“Coach Gipson brings a wealth of knowledge to our program as we welcome him back to the East Texas area. He has built a lot of relationship in the area, as he is one of the top recruiters in East Texas,” says ETBU head football coach Brian Mayper. “Most important is the fact that he will be a great mentor to our athletes as we continue to strive to disciple young men for Christ. We are also excited to welcome his family back home, as his wife, Christy, is an ETBU alum and 2006 All-American for the Tiger Softball team.”
While at HPU, Gipson’s offense finished finished in the American Southwest Conference in rushing yards per game in 2017 and set the HPU record for completions in a game with 39 in 2018. He was the position coach for the only freshman on the All-ASC first-team in 2017. In 2018, his offense finished third in the conference in completion percentage and his top receiver, Duntayvion Gross, led the conference in receptions (68), and in single game receptions (13, twice).
Coaching in East Texas, Gipson led T.K. Gorman to the area championship, regional championship and to a TAPPS State Semi-Final appearance in 2014. Bishop Gorman had a combined record of 28-17 in 2013-2016, which is the highest winning percentage over four seasons in the 60-year history of the program.
In 2016, Crusader wide receiver Judah Bell had the second most receiving yards in a season in Texas high school football history, and was a Parade All-American before signing with SMU. Quarterback Jake Smith tied the state record with 10 TD Passes in a game vs Ore City in a 91-71 win.
In the high school ranks, he coached 21 players that were named all-state (three quarterbacks, seven wide receivers, two running backs, four offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, and one defensive back) while at Grace and TK Gorman.
Defensive lineman Jordan Morales was the back-to-back Defensive MVP of the district in 2014 and 2015, while linebacker Martin Guzman was the District MVP in 2015. The Crusader defense finished first in lowest opponent scoring average in 2014 and 2015. Gipson also coached in the highest scoring 11-man football games in Texas in 2015 and 2016.
Before Bishop Gorman, Gipson served as the Offensive Coordinator at Grace Community High School in Tyler, where the Cougars made it to the state semi-finals in 2011. There he was a part of a staff that was named the TAPPS District 2 Coaching Staff of the Year in 2010 and 2011.
He has also worked in football outside of the school setting ,serving as the head coach of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion Bowl in 2016, Offensive Coordinator in 2011, and as the bowl game’s assistant director from 2011-2016. I n 2016-2017, he was honored with the Northeast Texas FCA Influence Award.
Gipson has served at the Nike East Texas/Jeff Traylor Passing Academy since 2008 and served on the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Meeting Room Committee from 2012 to the present. High profile conventions have been a part of his career as a featured speaker at the Big Country FCA Football Clinic (2018), Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Convention (2018), and a featured Chalk Talk speaker at the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Convention in 2019. He was also asked to give the pre-game devotional for the 2019 FCA Heart of a Champion Bowl.
During his time in Tyler, Gipson also was on the softball staff at the University of Texas at Tyler from 2009-2016 as an assistant coach for five NCAA Division III West Regional Championship teams and the 2016 National Championship team.
He is a graduate of Pine Tree High School, LeTourneau University (bachelors) and Concordia-Irvine (masters) and has been married to ETBU alumni and Tiger All-American softball player Christy Shipley-Gipson for 13 years. Shipley-Gipson is also a Pine Tree graduate.