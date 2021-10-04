GEORGETOWN — With their defense preventing any comeback efforts, the East Texas Baptist University football team emerged victorious, 27-17, against the Southwestern University Pirates on Saturday.
ETBU is 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the American Southwest Conference following the win.
Troy Yowman was 17-of-34 for 220 yards and three touchdown passes to lead the Tigers. Two of his TD passes would go to DeCarlos Frazier (five receptions, 89 yards) while Cris Williams caught the other one. Justice Henson (10 tackles) and Joey Johnson (nine tackles) combined to lead the defense. Jordyn Williams (two pass breakups) and Sam Mercadel each recorded an interception.
Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drive.
ETBU opened the game with an eight-play drive for 75 yards ending with a pass from Yowman to Frazier for 16 yards and a 7-0 lead. But the Pirates answered with a 74-yard rush from their quarterback Landry Gilpin. The Yowman-to-Frazier connection would be on point again as the two linked up for a 39-yard touchdown on the next Tiger drive for a 13-7 edge.
ETBU held the Pirates three-and-out on their next possession. Yet, a third touchdown scored by ETBU was called back due to a penalty.
The Pirates drove to the Tiger red zone early in the second quarter before they were forced to settle for a field goal. Each defense would step up and hold down the opposition without any points for the quarter. This would include an interception from either side as ETBU would have Mercadel pick one for the Tigers while SU’s came on the ensuing drive.
By the half, ETBU held a slim 13-10 lead.
On the first play of the second half, Kenneth Bradley intercepted the ball and set up ETBU’s drive at the Pirate 40. Following a 36-yard completion to O’Bryant, Yowman gave Shane Noel the ball for a three-yard score. After punts were exchanged, SU got to within 20-17 on a 45-yard pass. Then, the Pirates recovered a muffed punt only to miss the tying field goal moments later.
By the fourth quarter, neither offense could get any breakthroughs against the defense. That changed when, following a successful defensive stand, the Tigers got the ball at midfield and drove to the three-yard line where Yowman hit Cris Williams all alone for the touchdown.
The Pirates next three drives would end with turnovers on downs as the Tigers took over and ran the clock out.
ETBU is off next week, but will return to Ornelas Stadium on Oct. 16 to meet with the Cowboys of Hardin-Simmons. Kickoff is slated to start at 1 p.m.