SHERMAN, Texas – Producing almost 500 yards of total offense, ETBU’s football team held on to a 37-30 victory over Austin College in American Southwest Conference play. ETBU earns its fourth win of the year and is 3-3 in the ASC.
The offense produced one of their best showings of the year with 478 yards of total offense passing for 356 yards and rushing for 122. Troy Yowman completed 15-of-30 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Tariq Gray was the go-to receiver with 150 yards on five catches for two touchdowns. Romad Jefferson had one catch for 74 yards and a touchdown while Qua Heath added a catch for 44 yards and a score. Josh Lister led the rushing game going 87 yards on nine attempts with one touchdown. Defensively, Jahkamian Carr had a career day with 17 tackles, four for a loss, and one sack. Kenneth Bradley pulled in an interception while both Cameron Kaufert and De’Quallon Jenkins each had a sack.
It was a slower first half for both teams as it was not until the 8:20 mark in the first quarter that ETBU scored the first touchdown. Josh Lister barreled in from one-yard out for the 7-0 score. Tariq Gray’s 33-yard reception from Yowman set up the touchdown two plays later as ETBU went 51 yards on seven plays. The rest of first quarter was a defensive battle as Austin College turned the ball over on downs and punted on their next two possessions and ETBU had to punt.
Austin College connected on a 34-yard field goal with 8:41 left in the second quarter to come within four, 7-3. It was just over four minutes later that Yowman and Gray came together for their first touchdown of the day from 15-yards out for a 14-3 lead. Gray recorded three catches on the 81-yard drive for 65 yards while Jaden Thomas added 19 yards rushing. On the ensuing possession, Bradley ended Austin College’s drive with an interception at the ‘Roos 44-yard line. ETBU’s offense drove to the four-yard line only to see their drive end on an interception with 14 seconds left in the half.
The two teams combined for 50 points in the second half. After each team punted to start the half, ETBU’s second possession went 80-yards on eight plays hitting Gray for his second touchdown of the day on a 52-yard pass at the 8:11 mark for a 20-3 lead. Five minutes later, Austin College answered right back with its own 85-yard drive ending with a six-yard rush to pull within 10 points, 20-10. It only took two plays after the ‘Roos score as Yowman threw a 74-yard pass to Romad Jefferson making it 27-10 as the third quarter ended with momentum in ETBU’s favor.
That momentum carried into the beginning of the fourth quarter with another two-play drive on their second possession. This time Qua Heath worked his way open down field as Yowman completed a 44-yard pass as ETBU went up 34-10 with 8:55 to go in the game. At this point, Austin College switched up how the game went, out scoring ETBU 20-3 in the last eight minutes pushing for a comeback. It started after ETBU’s touchdown with a 99-yard kickoff return to make it 34-16 with 8:41 remaining. ETBU managed a 30-yard field after recovering the onside kick for a 21-point lead, 37-16. It took almost two minutes as Austin College fought right back going 85-yards ending with a 20-yard pass moving to within 14 points, 37-23.
With 3:31 to go in the game, Austin College recovered the on-side kick at their its own 46-yard line. Its drive only lasted four plays as the defense had two sacks giving the ball to ETBU. Four plays later, ETBU fumbled the ball as Austin College returned it to the Tiger’s 39-yard line. Taking just 11 seconds, the ‘Roos had a five-yard touchdown run to make it a game at 37-30. As the clock read 1:04 left in the game, ETBU recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for the win, 37-30.
ETBU will host Texas Lutheran University next Saturday at 1 p.m. in its homecoming game at Ornelas Stadium.