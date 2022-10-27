Traveling to Central Texas for the last road trip of the 2022 season, East Texas Baptist University faces Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. ETBU is 1-3 on the road this year and has traveled to Wisconsin and West Texas.
As part of the trip to Central Texas, head coach Brian Mayper will stop in Austin for a practice at the University of Texas. He says, “We will practice at UT (Texas) in their bubble heading to Seguin as it will be a treat for the guys.”
It is always a tough game in Seguin for the Tigers with their last win coming there in 2016, 44-20, in the season opener under then new head coach Scotty Walden. In 2018, TLU scored twice in the fourth quarter to come from behind, 28-21, to take the game. Overall, ETBU is 9-13 in the series and 3-8 in Seguin.
“Texas Lutheran is going to come out and fight for four quarters and that’s what we expect our guys to do. We are expecting a great game. We are excited about going down to Seguin, Texas,” Mayper said.
TLU is averaging 26.9 points per game and is coming off a 17-10 win on the road over McMurry University. Their 356 yards of offense per game is fifth in the ASC. ETBU is averaging 16.7 points per game and is eighth in total offense at 291 yards per game.
The offense for TLU only had 269 yards last week in the win over McMurry. They threw for just 165 yards with 104 yards rushing. Jacob Forton had 57 yards on 19 attempts and Seth Cosme was 20-of-26 passing with two touchdowns. Defensively, they had three interceptions as Mason Hardy collected two of them.
ETBU’s defense has been a constant terror for ASC offenses all year ranking third allowing just 314 yards per game and 23.7 points per game. With 25 sacks on the year, ETBU is 13th in the nation averaging 3.57 per game. It went down after last week facing Austin College as the Kangaroos didn’t attempt one pass the entire game. ETBU is also third in the nation in team tackles for loss at 9.7 per game recording 68. Jahkamian Carr and Christian Booker both lead the team with four sacks as Booker has eight tackles for loss.
It has been the defense helping the offense with scoring position as 45 points of ETBU’s 117 points have been scored off turnovers. ETBU has used three quarterbacks in their new offensive system this year as Beau Kilgore received his first collegiate start last week against Austin College. He was 14-of-29 for 132 yards passing. Cornelius Banks has started six games and thrown for 946 yards and seven touchdowns while Alek Child has 126 yards throwing and in one start. All three have thrown for 1,204 yards as Banks has all seven touchdown passes.
The run game continues to be by committee as Melek Hamilton has 305 yards averaging 3.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns. Kylon Ashton has 215 yards and two touchdowns while Banks also has two rushing touchdowns. ETBU is averaging 120.4 yards a game rushing. Kaleb O’Bryant is the top receiver with 395 yards on 27 catches and two touchdowns.
Last week, ETBU finished with 366 yards of total offense as 234 yards were rushing against Austin College. Ashton had a career-high 86 yards rushing on 15 attempts and Kilgore added 53 yards and a rushing touchdown. The defense allowed just 210 yards rushing as the Kangaroos didn’t pass at all. KJ Kelley led the team with 16 tackles as Joey Johnson and Tristyn Pechecek forced fumbles.
ETBU will be looking for their third win as they are 2-5 and 2-4 in the ASC. Game time is 1:00 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.