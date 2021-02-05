ETBU Sports Information
After the fall season was postponed due to COVID-19, the ETBU football team will finally take the field for the first time in spring 2021 with a five-game schedule.
The Tigers will head out to Georgetown to meet Southwestern University today at 1 p.m.
The American Southwest Conference released the preseason football rankings and East Texas Baptist University is picked to finish second in the East Division. The ASC has split the schedule into two divisions for the spring.
ETBU gained 79 votes and one first-place vote and was just 20 points behind the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (99 votes). ETBU had 26 more votes than third place Southwestern while Belhaven had 36 points and Louisiana College 32 points. Hardin-Simmons is predicted to win the West Division with 93 points. ETBU will play a four-game schedule and the fifth game will be an ASC playoff game depending on where they finish.
ETBU finished 6-4 overall and 6-3 in the ASC last season to mark its fifth straight winning season.
The Tigers return 53 members from the 2019 squad while adding 56 newcomers after averaging 28.3 points per game and giving up 27.8 per contest a year ago.
ETBU defeated Southern 49-23 last season, finishing with 497 yards of total offense.
Southern finished 4-6 overall and 3-6 in the ASC last season.
ETBU will make its home debut at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 against Belhaven.