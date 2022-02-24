Taylor Singleton led her team in scoring with 15 points while pulling down seven rebounds and coming away with three steals as she set a school record of 216 career steals and helped her Tigers earn a 57-47 win in the first round of the American Southwest Conference Tournament over the Concordia Tornados. The win advances ETBU’s record to 20-4 overall while Concordia’s season comes to an end with a final record of 9-17.
“I didn’t know until about three or four games ago,” Singleton said when asked when she found out she was approaching the school’s steal record. “They wrote a little article and all my teammates told me. Every night, I just go out there to play my best defense because I am a defensive player. I wasn’t even thinking about it.”
Bridget Upton was next in line for ETBU points with 11. Mallory Stephens and Hanna Hudson each tossed in seven points. Stephens also came away with four rebounds. Brooke Webster recorded six points. Haley Fieseler tossed in four points and pulled down five rebounds. Jade Goynes had four points and eight rebounds. Emma Stelzer scored two points.
Concordia’s Havyn Perez finished with a double-double and was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Erin Toro and Falyn Taylor were next in line in scoring for the Tornados with eight points. Maddie Maxwell scored six points. Natalie Velardez, Mikayla Johnson and Zakari Perry all scored two points each.
The first half was back and forth but the second half saw ETBU pull out and build a double-digit lead.
“I think it was just a matter of getting settled in,” ETBU head coach Blake Arbogast said when asked what halftime adjustments his team made. “We had a great atmosphere from the start, even when we were warming up. There was just a big buzz in here. We come out and hit a shot and we can’t hear a thing in there. I think it was just a matter of getting used to the atmosphere and then getting settled in and we came out in the second half and played a little more of our style.”
Toro sank a jumper to score the first two points of the game. Perez banked in a shot to give the Tornados a 4-0 lead before Fieseler put the Tigers on the scoreboard. Stephens tied it up with a pair of free throws. Perez knocked down a two and a three to spread Concordia’s lead to 9-4. Upton added a bucket to make the score 11-6. Hudson drained a three to put ETBU within two points. Singleton drove the baseline for a layup to tie the game up at 11 with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter. Hudson drove the lane for a layup to give the Tigers their first lead of the night. Upton banked in a layup for the final points of the first quarter, making the score 15-11 after one.
Upton went 2-for-2 from the foul line to score the first points of the second quarter. Perez made it a one-possession game with an and-one. Moments later, her layup banked in off the glass to make it a two-point game. Singleton brought ETBU’s lead back to four on a fast-break layup. A pair of free throws from Maxwell cut it down to two points yet again and a three from Taylor put the Tornados back in the lead, 21-20. ETBU answered with a three when Upton drained a shot from beyond the arc. A layup from Perry then tied it up at 23. Hudson broke the tie before Singleton made it a four-point lead. The final seven points of the first half went to Concordia. Taylor drained a three with six seconds left to give the Tornados a 30-29 halftime lead.
Toro found Taylor for the assist for the first points of the second half but Stephens made it a one-possession game on the other end of the court. Toro knocked down a jumper to make it a three-point game before Singleton tied it up with a three. Another layup by Upton put the Tigers back in front, 36-34. The third quarter ended with a three from Stephens to put the Tigers up 43-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Perez threw up a floater as she drove the lane to score the first points of the fourth quarter. Webster went 2-for-2 from the line before coming up with a steal and layup to give the Tigers a 47-40 lead. Webster also score the next bucket to make it a nine-point game for the Tigers. Goynes tehn came up with a steal and went the distance for a layup to give ETBU its first double-digit lead of the game, 51-40 with 5:09 remaining. Singleton took her turn to come up with a steal and layup before rebounding a missed shot and putting it up for two. That gave ETBU a 55-41 lead as Concordia called timeout with 3:31 to play. Stelzer tossed in a shot to spread ETBU’s lead to 16 points. Concordia was able to bring the lead down to 10 as ETBU held on to win 57-47, punching its ticket to the semifinals. The Tigers will play host to Hardin-Simmons in the semifinals. The winner of that game will take on the winner of UT-Dallas and Mary Hardin-Baylor for the championship.
“We’re going in there with a lot of confidence, not cockiness but a lot of confidence,” Arbogast said. “They’re a really good team. I think they’re one of the hottest ASC teams down the stretch at the end of the regular season and they’re here for a reason. We’re not underestimating anybody by any means. It’s going to be a tough battle. We’re 0-0 at the end of the day. They won today, we won today, that’s great but we’re working up 0-0 with one thing on our mind and that’s to go 1-0.”
Tipoff for the semifinals matchup between ETBU and Hardin-Simmons is slated for today at 7:30 p.m.