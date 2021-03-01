ETBU Sports Information
PINEVILLE, La., — The East Texas Baptist University football team took a 23-17 loss to Louisiana College on Saturday.
ETBU is now 2-1 overall and in the American Southwest Conference.
LC outgained ETBU in total yards of offense (346-295) as ETBU had 148 passing yards with Aaron Brown (rushing TD) throwing for 101 of them. Troy Yowman would have one passing touchdown to Qua Heath. Jalen Blanton caught seven passes for 47 yards while DeCarlos Frazier had five receptions for 54 yards. Cornelius Merchant led all Tiger rushers with 61. Defensively, ETBU would have interceptions from Terrance Allen and Elijah Green.
Each team would commit turnovers on their first two drives. Green’s interception set up ETBU’s first drive that ended with a fumble. After the Wildcats threw their second interception, which was picked off by Allen, the Tigers turned the ball over on downs. The third time proved to be the charm for LC as they drove 61 yards in 10 plays ending with a touchdown and a 7-0 start. ETBU’s third drive ended with their first interception. LC would follow with a made field goal to lead 10-0 after one quarter.
ETBU’s second attempt at a fourth down conversion early in the second quarter was unsuccessful but they forced LC to punt on the ensuing possession. On that punt, ETBU muffed the catch as LC would capitalize scoring on that drive for a touchdown leading, 16-0. Each team then traded punts before the Tigers would finally put together a scoring drive. That drive went 72 yards and ended with Brown rushing from 19 yards out to cut the lead to 16-7 at the break.
At the start of the third quarter, ETBU moved to the Wildcats 38-yard line before LC picked off the ball again. ETBU defense held LC to a punt, but turned the ball over on downs ending their chance to cut into the lead. The defense held strong again after the turnover giving ETBU the ball back as they drove to the four-yard line. That drive ended in a field goal by Alberto Garica making it 16-10.
As the fourth quarter started, the Tigers had momentum moving the ball but the drive ended in an interception. The Wildcats would answer with a six-play drive that saw them push the lead to 13, 23-10 with 9:48 to go. After another turnover by the Tigers, the Wildcats tried to ice the win by going for it on a fourth down. The pass went incomplete and the Tigers took over. Yowman would find Heath in the end zone for the score to cut the lead to 23-17 with under four minutes to go. The Wildcats would then run out the final three minutes of the clock ending the game.
ETBU will be back at Ornelas Stadium to face the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday.