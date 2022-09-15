After a week off from the season opener in Wisconsin, East Texas Baptist University heads into their second week of play with their American Southwest Conference football opener against McMurry.
ETBU is 12-10 in ASC openers and this is the fourth time McMurry will be the opener for the Tigers.
“The ASC is one of the best conferences out there, if not the best,” says head football coach Brian Mayper. “Anybody can do something each week and McMurry has had some close games. Jordan Neal does a super job, his guys get after it, and they are going to come ready to play.”
ETBU is coming off a 52-13 loss to No. 19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh opening up their season on the road. The first quarter brought a 14-0 score but ETBU cut the lead to eight, 14-6, at the beginning of the second quarter. UWO then reeled off 38 straight points to control the game as ETBU fell to 0-1.
Alek Child went 17-of-27 for 132 yards while Melek Hamilton rushed for 77 yards. ETBU had 203 yards of total offense.
This will be the second road contest of the season for ETBU as they travel to Abilene for the ASC opener. Last year, ETBU won a hard, fought battle in Marshall, 24-15, and hold a 15-4 advantage over McMurry. The last time McMurry defeated ETBU came in 2015 in Marshall as the season opener, 49-22.
The game will start at 1:00 p.m. at Wilford Moore Stadium
The Series
ETBU is 15-4 all time against McMurry and won the last five meetings. The last time McMurry defeated ETBU came in 2015, 49-22, in the season opener. ETBU is 6-2 in Abilene at McMurry and won the last two meetings. In 2018, ETBU won, 62-7, and then had a 67-31 win in 2016. The last time ETBU fell in Abilene came in 2011, 63-31.
Up Next
After this week, ETBU will head back to West Texas to face Howard Payne University on Saturday, September 24. This will be the third straight road game for ETBU.
Notes
ETBU is 12-10 in ASC openers since the start of football in 2000. In 2021 they had two seasons thanks to CoVID with a five-game spring season and 10-game fall season. They won their spring opener, 28-17, on the road in Georgetown, Texas, at Southwestern but then fell to #1 UMHB last fall, 34-14, in Belton. On the road, ETBU is 7-6 with ASC openers on the road and has opened. The past two seasons, both in 2021, ETBU has been on the road and is 1-1. They had a four-game road opening ASC win streak with wins in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021 before falling in fall 201 to UMHB. ... This will be the fourth time ETBU has opened ASC play vs. McMurry and is 3-0. The last time ETBU opened up ASC play came in 2016 in Abilene under first-year head coach Scotty Walden with a 64-31 win. Before that it was in 2003 in Abilene, 38-17, and 2002 at Marshall, 31-21. ETBU is 2-0 in Abilene in ASC openers vs. McMurry. ... ETBU was picked to finish fourth in the ASC this season with 104 votes behind Howard Payne University in third. UMHB is the overall favorite with Hardin-Simmons in second. McMurry is predicted to finish in seventh place. ... ETBU had four players on the ASC Watch List in Alek Child (QB/P), Kaleb O’Bryan (WR), KJ Kelley (DB), and Joey Johnson (LB) ... Four players had their first big accomplishments at ETBU vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Melek Hamilton – first touchdown, first start ... Kylon Ashton – first touchdown ... Cornelius Banks – first pass reception – 6 yards to Dony Givens in 2nd quarter ... Trint Scott – first interception of the year ... Trint Scott recorded his third interception of his career and first of the year vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh. With UWO up 7-0 and driving, Scott grabbed the pass from Kobe Berghammer at the ETBU 24 yard line to end the threat. Last year, he had two interceptions against McMurry ... Sophomore Jahkamian Carr received his first start on the defensive line vs. UWO. He made the most of it with six tackles to lead the team as all of them were solo. Last year he was an All-ASC honorable mention selection with 29 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was on the Longview High School State Championship team and was an All-State honorable mention selection. His father is Robert Henson who played for the Washington Redskins ... Melek Hamilton played in his first game at ETBU after transferring in from UMHB. In his first start he had 75 yards rushing on 21 carries and one touchdown. He scored from one-yard out at the beginning of the second quarter to make it 14-6. His longest run of the game was 14 yards ... ETBU is coming off a bye week after their first game and is 10-9 overall when playing after that week. They have lost the past three seasons coming off their bye week with their last win in 2018 over Southwestern, 51-21. ETBU has never played McMurry off their bye week and has been since 2017 when they had this early of a bye week. Six bye weeks have been the first week of the season as their season opener then came the following week. When that happened, ETBU was 4-2.