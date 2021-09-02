Today marks the start of a new football season for the ETBU Tigers who are up north in Wisconsin to kick things off against the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneers.
“It’s a little cooler up there than our practices here,” ETBU head football coach Brian Mayper said.
ETBU hopes to get its first win against Wisconsin-Platteville. The two teams met in Wisconsin in 2019 where the Pioneers won 38-30 and in 2018, the Tigers lost at home 59-44.
“Just executing,” Mayper said when asked what the key is to starting off the season 1-0. “Our guys are doing a really great job. We took a step at the end of last spring season and now it’s really about coming out, executing and making plays in all three phases.”
Mayper said he’s pleased with the core group of guys he’s got coming back for the 2021 season.
“Most of them were with us at the end of last season. At quarterback, we have Troy Yowman and Cobe Craft,” he said. “Both are competing and both are getting reps. On the offensive line, we have pretty much ever returner. We have four guys we feel really good about. Our receivers, we’re two-deep across the board. We’re really excited about that group. The secondary, we’re two-deep across the board. We’re excited about the secondary. Linebackers, we’re two-deep. Anchoring the secondary, we’ve got KJ Kelley and then the D-line, again, we’re two-deep. So we’ll be fresh.”
He added the short turnaround from playing football this past spring hasn’t affected his team.
“That was three, four months ago,” he said. “We had all summer, really from April on.”
Tonight’s season opener in Wisconsin is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff.