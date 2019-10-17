ETBU’s football team pulled out a narrow 21-19 win over McMurry Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are now 3-3 overall and 2-2 against American Southwest Conference opponents. McMurry is now 0-6 overall and 0-5.
“Anytime you can get a victory, you’ve got to celebrate that victory because wins are hard to come by,” ETBU head football coach Bryan Mayper said. “Hopefully it’s a wakeup call because you can’t go and take anybody lightly.
“There were a lot of mistakes and some things out of character that we shouldn’t have done that cost us yards. It’s something to learn from. I told our guys that we obviously still believe in all the players and they still need to believe, so let’s finish this thing undefeated from here on out.”
ETBU finished the day with 430 yards offense, 265 of which came through the air and 165 on the ground. The Tigers had 23 first downs. Brian Baca went 17-of-32 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Jeremiah Robertson led the rushing attack with 129 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. Tariq Gray had five catches for 57 yards. Jalen Blanton caught four passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Davion Carter had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
McMurry rushed for 168 yards and passed for 154 yards for a total of 322. The War Hawks finished the day with 19 first downs. Kameron Session led the team’s ground attack with 18 carries for 96 yards.
Hagen Garvin led the passing attack by going 13-of-26 for 141 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Matt Heifner came in for one play and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass. Eriel Dorsey caught five passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Kevin Hurley had four catches for 81 yards.
It took only 52 seconds for the Tigers to get on the scoreboard. Baca found Carter for a 58-yard strike. Alberto Garcia tacked on the extra point to give ETBU a 7-0 lead with 14:08 left in the first quarter.
The War Hawks got on the scoreboard with a 28-yard field goal from Pablo Simental. That made the score 7-3 with 8:51 on the clock. That was just moments before Simental split the uprights on a 32 yarder. That made cut ETBU’s lead to 7-6 with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers added to their lead when Blanton reached out and hauled a pass from Baca for a 27-yard score. The extra point spread ETBU’s lead to 14-6 with 11:34 left in the second quarter.
Garvin found Hurley for a 39-yard gain. A couple plays later, after losing his helmet, Garvin had to take a play off and was relieved by Heifner who found Dorsey in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. A failed attempt at the two-point conversion left the score at 14-12 with 1:08 left until halftime. That was the final score of the first half as ETBU went into the locker room with a two-point lead.
ETBU added to its lead when Robertson broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown run. That spread the Tigers’ lead to 21-12 with 3:07 to go in the third quarter.
Dorsey wrestled the ball away from an ETBU defender for a 37-yard gain. The next play also went to Dorsey, this one resulting in a seven-yard touchdown. That put the War Hawks within two points, 21-19, with 12:32 left in the fourth quarter.
McMurry kicked a surprise onside and recovered at its own 49-yard line. The War Hawks were threatening to score again when a pass was picked off in the end zone by Grant LaPoint-Teate.
ETBU’s offense was unable to add any more points while its defense held prevented McMurry from scoring again as the Tigers held on to win 21-19.
ETBU is slated to return to action Saturday when it plays host to Howard Payne for homecoming. It will also be homecoming for the War Hawks as they play host to Southwestern.