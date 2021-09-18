ETBU’s football team is set to play its first home game of the season tonight when it plays host to the McMurry Warhawks, a team that holds a record of 0-1 after falling short to Howard Payne last week in a 42-36. The War Hawks were originally slated to open up the season on the road against Trinity but that game was canceled. The Tigers enter tonight’s game with a record of 1-1 and are looking to get back into the win column after falling on the road to Mary Hardin-Baylor 34-14 a week ago.
In order to come away with a win, the Tigers will look to stop McMurry quarterback Ritchie Luna when went 25-of-45 for 415 yards and three touchdowns last week.
“Obviously their quarterback is a really talented kid,” ETBU head football coach Brian Mayper said. “I think he threw for 400 yards or so vs. Howard Payne. He can run so he’s allusive as he gets out of the pocket. I believe he’s a two-year starter. Then they have receivers who make plays. They’re a talented group.”
The Tigers are ranked third in the American Southwest Conference in rushing defense and seventh in passing defense.
“We just play the ballgame that we play,” Mayper added. “It’s how we play. Guys just have to make plays and step up. We controlled a lot of Mary Hardin-Baylor last week and it’s kind of the same thing – don’t give up big plays. We gave up two or three big plays which led to scores. If you eliminate those, it’s a different ballgame. Our defense has been playing really well and we’re super proud of the way they get after it. There’s nothing different in what we’re going to do. We’re going to get out there and play hard, cover guys and tackle guys. That’s kind of the plan defensively.”
ETBU has the No. 4 passing offense in the conference, led by quarterback Troy Yowman. Mayper said the War Hawks have some tough weapons on the defensive side of the ball.
“They’re going to be a multiple set,” Mayper offered. “They’re going to try to bring pressure, they’re going to try to drop pressure, simulate pressure in different ways. No. 5 (Josh Smith) is a senior and he’s one of the best linebackers in the conference, very impressive linebacker. They’re a good solid defense. Last time we played them, I think we barely came away with the victory. It’s just about executing on offense and finding a way to get the ball in the end zone as many times as we can.”
Tonight’s game between ETBU and McMurry is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Ornelas Stadium.