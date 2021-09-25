After winning its home opener last week against McMurry, ETBU’s football team will return to action at home to play host to the Howard Payne. The Tigers enter today’s contest with an overall record of 2-1 and an American Southwest Conference record of 1-1 while the Yellow Jackets are 3-0 overall and 2-0 against conference opponents.
ETBU head football coach Bryan Mayper said last week’s win was much needed for the Tigers.
“Obviously with any win after a loss, it definitely lifted spirits,” Mayper said. “The alternative is a loss and then you feel bad so it’s definitely a confidence booster after each win.
“We had a freshman that came in due to injury, Trint Scott, and he made several key breakups and had two interceptions,” Mayper added when asked about any of his players who surprised him by stepping up in a big way. “One interception in a game is really good but to get two interceptions is very rare and again, for his first time playing, it was great to see a young guy, step up when someone goes down.”
As for the Yellow Jackets, “They throw it around a bunch. Their quarterback was freshman of the year last year in the spring and their receiver’s an All-American, he’s a really good player and the defense is playing really sound football. It’s all around a big-play team. They’re making big plays on defense. It will be another challenging week for sure. As a passing team that threw for 400-something yards last week against Hendrix and a team that has an All-American receiver, that’s going to test your secondary almost every single play.”
Today’s game is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff at ETBU’s Ornelas Stadium in Marshall.