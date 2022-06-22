A trip to the river recently brought to mind boat ramp incidents and experiences myself or friends have shared or witnessed.
The recent river trip unfolded something like this: A pick up rolled in to the parking area with a nice flat bottom. The driver made his turn around and proceeded to back down the center of the ramp (ramp was designed for three simultaneous launches) killed the truck and both anglers exited the vehicle.
They started loading stuff in the boat from the truck. This was a lengthy process as the pair appeared to be loading camping gear with lots of extras associated with a trotline expedition. In pulls the second vehicle towing a boat.
Our first truck was ready to launch but stopped to unhook the front and back of the boat from the trailer. This stop triggered the second pair to speak loudly about the backing/unloading skills of the first group. None of the language from either group was polite and invitations were delivered in both directions.
The confrontation fizzled out and both parties still seemed edgy but sped off in different directions, upset, angry and anything but ready to enjoy one of our beautiful East Texas waterways.
As Americans we all seem to have shorter fuses and confrontations are part of our daily dose of reality.
COVID, masks, injections, Presidents, congress, taxes, fuel prices are at record highs and don’t even get me started on shortages.
The point is we are all operating with a higher level of stress for the past couple of years. We need the outdoors to replace our chill and at least get a recharge in our great outdoors. The two groups in our story are great people.
The first guys saw an empty boat ramp and took their time as they were in zero hurry. The second truck saw someone blocking the entire ramp and going way too slow. They were not going to wait the few minutes while our first guys launched their boat. The first guys may have slowed down a little more just to antagonize the others waiting.
Here’s our leaning moment. After the first boat was launched the driver pulled the truck back up the ramp to a parking spot. The second boat was down to the water’s edge when they realized they had not unhooked their boat from the trailer. They had to stop and properly disconnect the boat about the same time the first driver was walking past to get picked up by the first boat. I assumed both parties realized the loud talking and accusations thrown as the first boat was launched were some of the same “infractions” but now the shoe was on the other foot.
We live in the greatest state on the planet. We have some of the most prized hunting and fishing spots known to exist but we all could use a small reminder of lucky we really are. Everyone just wants to relax and pursue our catfish, ducks, crappie or squirrels in peace in our own way. We have enough public lakes, rivers and resources for everyone to enjoy.
If you see someone having trouble at a boat ramp, offer to help them. Leave all the politics and conspiracy theories on television and get outside. We are all good people with a varying amounts of pressure and stress. We go outdoors to get away from the rat race so we could all do well to not bring it with us.
Wave, speak, share some tips and remember we are all here to celebrate the same heritage. Have a great weekend.