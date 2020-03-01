Now is as good of a time as any to announce I am de-committing from YouTube TV and looking for a new home to watch sporting events.
This week, I was shocked and saddened to receive the news that YouTube TV will no longer be carrying Fox Sports Southwest and is therefore, no longer a suitable option for me and my family at this time.
It’s sad too because quite honestly, I’ve really enjoyed the service offered by YouTube TV. I love the unlimited DVR and how it automatically records any games that come on the stations it offers and you don’t have to set an extension for the record time in case of overtime or extra innings.
This past week, YouTube TV tweeted out, “To bring you 70+ channels, we have contracts with content owners that are periodically renegotiated. Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of Fox Regional Sports Networks and YES Network, is one of the largest owners of local TV stations in the US.”
It then added another Tweet which read, “We do not take this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content. You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to remove Fox Regional Sports Networks from their lineups.”
Yep, I have noticed that, which is why I’m not signed up with those other companies. I realize it’s a high price for these services to pay up front but it seems to me that in the long run, they’ll lose a lot of business for dropping them as sports fans across the country (including myself) will be looking to services like Hulu and others that are somehow able to offer Fox Sports’ regional networks, and therefore, those services could potentially run the table.
YouTube TV should definitely drop its price if they’re dropping Fox Sports stations. If you go to a restaurant and order a large a three-course meal, but the waitress tells you last minute that the ice cream machine is broken and you can’t have the dessert you wanted, in most cases, that restaurant will (or at least should) offer you a refund.
Sports are the only reason some of these cable and satellite businesses are still alive. I’ve heard countless people ditching them for Netflix and other movie and TV show content but that doesn’t work for me. Sports are also the only I’m remotely interested in having a cable or streaming service and without that, it’s not worth having at all, especially in the heat of basketball season and with baseball season right around the corner. I’ve got to be able to watch my beloved Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks.
I know I’m not the only one in this boat.
So, with my new search underway, I’m not interested in signing and contracts due to the constant fluctuations and high prices, but I am interested in any suggestions. How will you be watching sports? More specifically, how will you be watching Fox Sports Southwest?