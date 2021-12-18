Ladies and gentleman, thank you for your time and I’ll make this quick. I will take any questions you might have but first, I just want to take this opportunity to announce that I will officially be leaving YouTubeTV and entering the transfer portal.
The thing that originally recruited me to YouTube TV was the ability to get in the game, at least in a sense. It allowed me to not just watch but watch how I prefer – watch the great HD quality, skip commercials, flip back and forth from one game to another or even on occasion, watch the key plays. I had ESPN, Fox Sports (now Bally) Southwest, ABC and more but now those are gone and in order to keep them, I too must leave for a different service.
I have enjoyed my time as a YouTubeTV customer as I have enjoyed countless fond memories. I’ll never forget waking up on Saturday mornings and turning on College GameDay, then watching college football all day in my home office with YouTubeTV on my laptop. Monday Night football has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember and for nearly three years up until now, YouTube TV has allowed that to remain the case. I have loved watching home runs, buzzer beaters, down to the wire bowl games, and so much more but with a majority those things no longer being available on YouTube TV, it has become obvious that I must find a new TV streaming service, preferably something with all the ESPN stations, ABC and even Bally Sports. I don’t yet know which service that will be but after a lot of thought and discussion, I will make the decision that I see as best for me and my family.
I will miss the unlimited DVR and the library we’ve built over time as well as being able to watch any and every game that came on which was recorded by YouTube TV.
Because this news is still fresh, I have not yet had the opportunity to look in depth at the other options but I definitely plan on seeing what fuboTV has to offer as well as Sling TV and DIRECTV STREAM. Hulu Live is also on the table but needs to prove itself worthy. I can’t help but ask myself if the dispute between Disney and Google was Disney’s game plan all along to charge extra for its own networks knowing YouTube TV would drop them and then pick up those same customers with Hulu. It’s crazy to me that companies like Disney and Google would be in a money dispute because it’s not like either one will be struggling financially anytime soon.
With that being said, I plan on making a decision very soon. I 100 percent plan on watching as many college football bowl games as possible as well as the next Monday Football game however I need to do that.
My recruitment is officially reopened and I will hear out my options.
I will now take any questions you might have.