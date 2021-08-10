It’s that time again. ...time to renew your Texas Hunting and Fishing Licenses.
The new issues will become available on Sunday. This is an annual rite of passage for the East Texas outdoor enthusiasts. Trust me when I say, some kid in East Texas this weekend will be pumped because he or she got there first license and other kids will be just as amped to get their fortieth.
We love the outdoors and getting the licenses of our own design is critical to helping the resources and giving back to the pastime of our choosing.
Back in March the Texas Parks & Wildlife passed changes for the 2021-2022 hunting season. Some of the new laws will not affect as many as others and some are may not be as popular with everyone.
One thing is certain, the process of arriving at these changes is built with public input and data is compiled before reaching the final draft. Below is a list of changes with exact language but to be sure, check out the website listed at the end of this column.
Add crossbow to the definition of lawful archery equipment.
Remove the prohibition on trailing wounded deer with dogs in Angelina, Hardin, Nacogdoches, Orange, Shelby, and Tyler counties; In addition, allow the trailing of wounded deer to no more than two dogs on a leash in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and San Augustine counties.
Eliminate the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle.
Extend the general pronghorn season from 9 days to 16 days statewide.
Close Panola County to hunting Eastern turkey season during the spring in 2022.
Implement mandatory reporting for spring turkey hunting (April 1 – 30) in the “Western 1 Gobbler” counties in southcentral Texas in 2022.
Add two days of hunting opportunity in the Special White-winged Dove Days within the South Dove Zone.
Establish season dates and daily bag limits for all migratory game bird hunting seasons.
Modify the muzzleloader definition to clarify only the bullet or projectile and powder must be loaded through the muzzle.
Modify opening day for chachalacas to be concurrent with quail season.
Align spring and fall wild turkey hunting seasons with consistent North and South Zone boundaries along Highway 90 starting in the fall of 2021.
Allow squirrel hunting statewide by opening the remaining closed counties to a year-round hunting season. Traditional East Texas squirrel season, May 1-31 and Oct. 1-last Sunday in Feb. remains unchanged.
The new handbooks have already started arriving in retail locations. There has been a migration to the electronic version and the app is easy to maneuver. Purchases can be made and used immediately using your phone/device for proof.
Check out the link below for all the answers about licenses. https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/licenses/online_sales/