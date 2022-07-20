Summer heat in East Texas is nothing new.
All of our summers are hot, but every few years we get a special guest. Looks like the 2022 edition is going to be one of the special summers.
Enjoying any outdoor activity during daylight is unpleasant at best. The heat is oppressive enough to limit any outdoor exercise to early morning or late afternoon. Heat related illness and even death are real and dangerous during these prolonged high temperatures.
Internet articles are indicating the summer of 2022 could rival or surpass the heat wave of 2011. Back in 2011 we had a hot one and it was particularly dry. Area lakes and rivers dropped to historical low levels and many boat ramps ended yards from the water.
Texas recorded 40 consecutive days with daytime highs reaching 100 or higher in 2011 but shockingly the summer of 1980 holds the record of 42 consecutive days 100 plus degree days.
We put together a small list of essential items for any outdoor activity in hopes of having a safe and healthy summer.
The human body is made up of over 60% water. Our bodies can survive literally weeks without food but we can only go a few days without water. Hydration is important and necessary and proper hydration can save your life. In this heat, hydration is key.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious and these are the problems we are avoiding by staying hydrated.
Drinking water is the first answer for keeping your body hydrated and operating correctly. The electrolyte infused water available today is possibly better, but again it is after all just water with potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and sodium added. Pedialyte is a good option as well as Gatorade.
Read labels to look for sugar or sodium levels that may effect your personal condition. Coconut water is essentially nature’s electrolyte water and a great way to hydrate. Surprisingly, skim milk has a 90% plus water content.
Eating is another way to get your water intake up. Watermelon, is the obvious choice, but there are numerous other fruits and vegetables that are good sources. Oranges/citrus, peaches, strawberries, cantaloupes and peaches are all over 80% water so keep some of your favorites on hand.
Cucumbers have even more water content than watermelons. Celery, lettuce and tomatoes are all high percentage water so keep them in mind for your hydration plans.
Stay inside between the hours of 2-5 p.m. unless absolutely necessary. This is especially true for any strenuous activities. Mow the lawn early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Keep an eye on the kiddos and elderly. Recognizing the signs of problems can save lives.
Thirst is the first sign, also may include dizziness, headaches, excessive sweating/not sweating, nausea, cramps and disorientation. If any of these symptoms occur, get busy with the first aid. Move the victim to a cool, shady place and get them to lie down. Wet towels and fans or air conditioning help but rehydrating must continue.
If you aren’t sure, call 911 for help.
Stay safe everyone and remember East Texas Summers usually end around Christmas, but sometimes January.