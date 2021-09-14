My first job out of college was working a sportswriter for the Baytown Sun and one Sunday afternoon, I had an opportunity to cover a Houston Texans game when a longtime, well-known sportswriter in the press box said, “Kids these days don’t know or don’t appreciate the history of the game (football). A lot of them don’t even know who Earl Campbell is.”
The gentleman turned to me and said, “Son, do you know who Earl Campbell is?”
Immediately, I responded, “Sir, I’m from Tyler.”
That answered his question without saying “yes.”
He used the wrong person to make his point but it’s a point I can’t exactly say is wrong.
I’m a sucker for history of the game. I could watch hours upon hours of NFL Films as well as other football documentaries or just footage of the game from decades and decades ago and I honestly don’t understand why others may not share in that excitement.
During the early days of the pandemic when there were no live sporting events, I watched a ton of old games and my wife just didn’t seem to understand why I’d enjoy watching something I already know the outcome to, to which I reminded her she watches movies she’s already seen.
Having said that, when I came to Marshall, I quickly learned of Marshall’s version of Earl Campbell – Hall of Fame quarterback YA Tittle. Tittle played years prior to Campbell but when he retired, he held several NFL passing records and in my honest opinion, he’s way underrated when it comes to best of all time. A YA Tittle in his prime would tear defenses apart in today’s NFL.
As time passes, people, places and events in history become more distant, which might be why it seems people don’t care. Maybe it’s that they just don’t know but either way, like I said, there’s a part of me that doesn’t understand how people don’t get excited about the game and its history.
That’s why it’s a neat deal that there is no footage of Tittle playing for the Marshall Mavericks against the Longview Lobos in 1942.
The film was found in a medal can in a press box and old stadium in Longview and the quality is a lot better than most people would expect for being nearly 80 years old. The footage has been put onto DVD and was given to Longview and Marshall booster clubs, so both schools can now cherish a unique part of history.
Despite the fact that a lot of people were recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there are still only 346 members, one of which is from Marshall, Texas, and we now have footage from where his football journey began.