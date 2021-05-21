In my column this past Sunday, I wrote about the NFL schedule and mentioned how there’s something off about the 17th game. On the upcoming schedule for the Cowboys is New England which, as I pointed out, looks like it doesn’t belong among the other teams seeing as that’s the only AFC team not in the west that the Cowboys will take on in 2021’s regular season. So how did the league choose who each team will play with that added game? To me, it seems like there’s no rhyme or reason but I think I just might have the solution to start in 2022.
Create yearly rivalries between the two conferences and keep them close by geographically, and in state if possible.
Let’s face it, there’s really no rivalry between Cowboys and Texans. They only play in the regular season once every four years and it’s not like they’ll go head-to-head in the Super Bowl anytime soon. So let’s use that 17th game to create a Texas rivalry between the Dallas and Houston.
So naturally, we could have the Jets and Giants play each other every year as well as teams like the Rams vs. Chargers, Steelers vs. Eagles and Dolphins vs. Bucs. Even though the Raiders moved to Vegas, they could still visit their former Bay Area neighbors each year for old time’s sake.
I mapped it all out and I think it’s a fairly solid plan. There are maybe some matchups that are definitely up for debate but for the most, I think it works.
The Chiefs could go up against the Cardinals, which would be interesting to see Patrick Mahomes go up against his college coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Seahawks are way up in the northwest corner all by themselves so finding an opponent for them is a little tricky this is one I’d definitely be up for discussion but for now, I have them reuniting with their former division foes Denver Broncos (It’s crazy to think it’s been as long as it has the Seattle was in the AFC.)
It’s a little odd to me that the Colts are in the AFC South, especially considering how close Indianapolis is to Chicago but that being said, the Colts and Bears could play an annual game in a Super Bowl XLI rematch. Detroit isn’t terribly far from Buffalo so there’s no reason not to create a rivalry between the Lions and Bills. Ohio and Minnesota are technically considered the Midwest so you could have the Vikings and Browns go head-to-head while the Bengals take on the Packers.
I think the Saints and Titans could make for an interesting matchup and it could be fun to watch the Falcons and Jaguars fight over the Florida-Georgia line. FedExField and M&T Bank Stadium are just 44 minutes apart, so that could provide a must-see-rivalry matchup between the Redskins and Ravens. The Panthers play not too far away from them but it’s hard to find a matchup that would be a good fit for Carolina and this one has the biggest question mark of any of them so I’m ok with adjusting but as of now, I have the Panthers taking on the Patriots. As long as Cam Newton is behind center for New England, it could be interesting. One possibility would be to swap with Green Bay and Cincinnati and have the Bengals take on the Panthers and Packers go head-to-head with New England. Either way, though, I think this concept would be a win-win for the NFL and its fans.