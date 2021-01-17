Today is Jan. 17, and apparently that’s a pretty big day in sports history.
Before I get too far into that, a few years ago, I was visiting my brother and his family in Oregon for Christmas. My brother and I, along with a few of his friends, were watching a Cowboys game at Buffalo Wild Wings. A restaurant employee, who was also a Cowboys fan, was so excited to see my brother and I decked out in Cowboys gear. He came up and to our table and asked us a trivia question – “Who’s the only player to be named Super Bowl MVP even though he was on the losing team?”
All eyes were at the table were on me but without hesitation, I said, “Chuck Howley.”
Part of the reason I got it out so quickly is I wanted to beat my brother with the answer, which I did. I was proud for a couple seconds only to be disappointed out of the realization that my brother didn’t know the answer. We used to quiz each other on those types of questions as kids. How could he not know that the despite losing to Baltimore Colts in 1971 in a game that came down to the wire, the Cowboys still had the Super Bowl MVP?
At any rate, that game took place on Dec. 17, 1971 and even though I wasn’t around to witness it, I still feel like it’s a painful memory.
The good memory I truly do remember came 22 years later. The Cowboys defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-20 at Candlestick Park to advance to their first Super Bowl in 14 years. Earlier that same day, the Bills defeated the Dolphins to advance to their third of four straight Super Bowls. I don’t think I need to remind anyone that the Cowboys won 52-17, but I digress. The NFC Championship was a big even that took place on Jan. 17.
Another event that happened on Jan. 17 was “The Fumble.” I’m sure the Cleveland Browns are hoping they’re not cursed by that, especially on a day like today.
That 1988 contest against the Browns isn’t the only big event involving the Denver Broncos on Jan. 17. In 1999, Denver defeated the New York Jets to advance to the Super Bowl. What people are more likely to remember about that day is it took overtime to decide who their opponent would be – either the Minnesota Vikings or Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota kicker Gary Anderson hadn’t missed a field goal all year and chose the worst time to do so. The dirty birds took advantage and won in overtime before being defeated by the Broncos in Miami.
In 2012 LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 20,000 points when his Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors.
James’ teammate in Miami, Dewayne Wade, was born on Jan. 17, 1982. He apparently also shares a birthday with Cassius Clay, more commonly known as Muhammad Ali, who was born in 1942.
Who knew today’s date was such a big day in sports history? I think we should all celebrate and propose that schools and businesses everywhere observe it as a holiday by closing on the Monday after.