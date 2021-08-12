Before I get into the conversation, let me just begin by saying I love football and I love the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Heck, I’ve made three trips to Canton, Ohio and every time, I felt like I was in Heaven. I tried to make the most of it and let it all sink in while I’m there, making sure I don’t miss a thing. This past weekend was a reminder of why I love it.
Here’s the flip side of that – this past weekend also reconfirmed at least one thing I don’t like about the Pro Football Hall of Fame – they’re voting in too many people.
This past weekend saw 28 people inducted into hall. Granted, that’s two year’s worth of people since COVID prevented a 2020 ceremony but nonetheless, that’s an average of 14 inductees in single season and in my opinion, with that many people, you run the risk of watering down greatness.
I believe if there’s any real debate over whether or not one deserves the honor of the hall, then one does not. I think there should be no question. Nobody is arguing against Peyton Manning. There’s not a doubt in the world that Tom Brady will be in first ballot. The hall is full of guys like that but here recently, we’ve seen questionable calls made with different people who were good, solid athletes, coaches and contributors to the game but not necessarily great.
The Hall of Fame should be the best of the best and it seems like we’re getting off track from that and too many busts are being made.
Even as a Cowboys fan, I’ll be the first to admit I don’t think Tony Romo should be a hall of famer but with everybody and their mom getting in recently, I’m not so sure he doesn’t make it. Sure, he had good numbers but to put him in there with guys like Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach and others would be a disserves to the hall. Next thing you know, they’re going to open it up to fans.
Perhaps the NFL should take a page out of the MLB playbook when it comes to who gets inducted in the sport’s immortality. Baseball’s HOF isn’t afraid to not let anyone in on certain years and to me, that’s how it should be. It means that much more for those who have a permanent home in the hall.