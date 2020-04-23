Today is the first day of this year’s NFL Draft and the NFL Draft always has me thinking. It has me thinking about the future, the present and the past.
I think about the future of the league and the Dallas Cowboys. I think about what they need now to be a good team later. Likewise, I think about that with the league in general and what some of the best and worst draft picks have been throughout the history of the game.
That being said, I decided to give my top 10 all-time NFL Draft busts. There were some who are probably deserving of the top 10 and I probably have some in my top 10 who some might think don’t deserve it, but hey, there’s no right or wrong answer and I always love a great sports discussion.
■ 10 – Tim Couch: Of course this list would start with a Cleveland Browns quarterback. Couch had a couple solid years at Kentucky but he quickly found out that the NFL is a completely different ballgame than college football. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 1999 by the Browns in their first year back and I think it goes without saying, it didn’t work out for either party. He lasted just four years in Cleveland before landing on the Packers’ practice squad in 2004 and Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2007.
■ 9 – Tony Mandarich: Sports Illustrated once called Mandarich the best offensive line prospect ever. He was selected No. 2 overall in 1989 NFL Draft, between Troy Aikman and Barry Sanders. So not only did the Packers get a bust of an offensive lineman, they missed out on the possibility of having Brett Favre hand off to Barry Sanders. Mandarich, whose nickname was “Incredible Bulk” later admitted to taking steroids and being addicted to painkillers. Two years later, he was out of the league.
■ 8 – Akili Smith: Two draft picks after Couch was Smith, taken with the third overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1999. He only started 17 games with the Bengals and was out of the league in 17 years. He was on the Packers’ practice squad in 2003 and the Buccaneers in 2005 before spending a couple seasons in the Canadian Football League.
■ 7 – Heath Schuler: Expectations were high for the Tennessee quarterback who was taken by the Washington Redskins in with the No. 3 overall pick of the 1994 draft. It speaks volumes though when you lose your starting position to Gus Frerotte. His career was done by 1997.
■ 6 – Lawrence Phillips: Despite off the field issues, the St. Louis Rams rolled the dice on the Nebraska running back by taking him with the sixth overall pick of the 1996 draft. He proved to be too much for the Rams who released Phillips after 10 games of the 1997 season. He was then signed by the Miami Dolphins for the remainder of that season. His time in Miami was cut short due to more legal issues. He didn’t play in 1998 but returned in 1999 to play for the San Francisco 49ers, in what ended up being his final year. Phillips’ legal issues continued.
He spent time when he was found diseased in January 2016.
■ 5 – Ki-Jana Carter: His career lasted an entire decade but he didn’t put up the types of numbers the Cincinnati Bengals hoped to get from the No. 1 overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft.
He put up impressive numbers at Penn State and decided to forgo his senior year. He spent four years in Cincinnati before spending a year in Washington before spending a year on the Packers’ practice squad. He spent the last two years of his NFL career with the Saints and was out of the league after 2004.
■ 4 – Jason Smith: If you have to ask “Who?” then that’s exactly why he’s on this list. Smith, an offensive tackle from Baylor, was drafted by the St. Louis Rams with the No. 2 overall pick in 2009. As a rookie, his playing time was limited due to a concussion and a year later, he lost his starting position to rookie Roger Saffold. In 2012, he was traded to the Jets before the team released him in 2013. He only played in 29 games in his four-year career.
■ 3 – Brian Bosworth: He will forever be known as that guy who got run over by Bo Jackson. “The Boz” became the only player to ever win the Butkus Award twice and was ranked 30th in College Football News’ 100 Greatest Players of All Time. He was kicked off the Oklahoma Sooners football team for steroids but was drafted No. 1 by the Seattle Seahawks in 1987. He played just 24 games in three seasons before his career came to an end.
■ 2 – JaMarcus Russell: A stellar performance in the 2007 Sugar Bowl was enough to convince the Oakland Raiders to select the LSU signal caller as their next quarterback with the first overall pick of the 2007 NFL draft. His NFL career lasted as long as his college career, three years, where he threw 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.
■ 1 – Ryan Leaf: To me, there’s no question that Leaf belongs in this spot. The No. 2 overall pick of the 1998 draft was taken right behind Peyton Manning and many people debated back and forth as to which quarterback should go No. 1 overall. I don’t think the Colts regret taking a future Hall of Famer over someone who lasted just three seasons. Leaf, who was drafted by the Chargers, didn’t see action in 1999 but started in nine games in 2000.
As a Cowboys fan, I’m embarrassed by the fact he ended his career in Dallas in 2001.