This past January, Jake Griedl resigned from his position as Marshall’s athletic director and head football coach to take the head coaching job in Bastrop. In February, he was replaced by Jack Alvarez who came from Cuero.
“My family is all up here and Kim’s family is all up here,” Alvarez said at the press conference where he was announced as Marshall’s new athletic director. “It was one of those deals. I always tell the kids faith, family and football. I got an opportunity to be able to come to a place like this and the tradition they have and be the head football coach and be closer to family. It was just a good fit for us.”
Alvarez replacing Greidl was one of many coaching changes that took place. Assistant athletic director Jodi Satterwhite retired. Jason Hammett was hired to take over the role. Head volleyball coach Kayla Allen left Marshall to be the head volleyball coach at Vista Ridge was replaced by Christina Miller. Girls head basketball coach Eric Woods took a job in Bastrop and Joe Hicks was hired as the Lady Mavs next head coach. Former Maverick Alan Martinez replaces Janna Duck as girls head soccer coach. Baseball and boys soccer teams will also have a new head coach next season.
“I’m excited to get started with them, see what they can do, what we can do,” Alvarez said.